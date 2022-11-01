ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock discusses slowing drivers in residential areas

Reports of reckless-driving concerns have prompted Castle Rock to evaluate its traffic calming programs for areas of improvement. On Nov. 1, Town Manager David Corliss told town council members that staff were looking into the effectiveness of current traffic calming measures and examining where new policies are needed. “I’ve noticed...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Buckley F-16s to conduct local night-flying training missions

Residents of Aurora and neighboring communities can expect to see—and hear—fighter jets conducting military training missions overhead as late as 10 p.m., beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Nov. 17. “Implementing our flying mission sets at night is critical to maintaining our readiness and effectiveness in support of...
AURORA, CO
Local Rotary donates 1,000 pounds of hygiene products to nonprofit

Just over 1,000 pounds of toothbrushes, toilet paper, diapers, soap and other hygiene products will help local nonprofit Integrated Family Community Services help thousands of monthly visitors thanks to the latest efforts of the Denver Metro South Rotary Club. The relatively new Rotary club partnered with Integrated Family Community Services...
DENVER, CO
Council candidates spar on role of Design Review Board days before election

In the last days before Election Day, campaign material for a Castle Rock town council candidate reignited conflict about the commission that approves downtown development. During the Nov. 1 council meeting, a public commenter and business owner shared a campaign flier from Dean Legatski, who is running against incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Bracken for District 3. The flier criticizes the town’s Design Review Board.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Dougco school board lays out legislative priorities

Discussion from Douglas County School Board members indicates they will underscore the importance of local control and school and parent choice in any upcoming legislation on education. At the Nov. 1 board workshop, the school board went through its legislative priorities, which were last updated in 2020, to adjust them...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

