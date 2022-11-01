Read full article on original website
Related
18 claims of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Arizona submitted to law enforcement ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast. Days away from Arizona's midterm election, the Secretary of State's Office says 18 reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes have been submitted to law enforcement as of Friday. In one claim, a voter in Mesa...
Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona
The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaints days before Election Day
PHOENIX — New voter intimidation complaints have been filed in Maricopa County this week. It comes one day before a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a group of so-called ballot box watchers. “We’ve had folks show up in military gear, and some lawsuits have been filed,”...
KOLD-TV
In Arizona, GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem won’t commit to accepting election results
POLITIFACT - With the first ad from her anti-Donald Trump political action committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., attacked two Trump-endorsed Republican candidates in Arizona as being election deniers. The 30-second spot from The Great Task was released Oct. 28, less than two weeks before Election Day. It begins by showing...
AZFamily
Arizona election results could take longer due to recently-passed law
Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally at a Phoenix high school on Wednesday evening, pushing voters to turn their ballots in. A federal judge issued an emergency order to put a stop to what some call intimidation tactics. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. A Phoenix federal judge issued...
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
Democrats work to slow Republican gains with Latino voters
Latino voters make up 20% of Arizona's electorate. It's a significant number. Even though most Latinos are expected to vote Democrat in the midterms, increasingly more of them are voting Republican.
AZFamily
Officials say new state law will make automatic recounts more likely in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Elections Department is preparing for possible automatic recounts in the upcoming midterm election after state legislators passed Senate Bill 1008 earlier this year. The new law increases the automatic recount threshold from one-tenth of 1%, to half of 1%. That means if there...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
ABC 15 News
Did you know The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance?
The State Bar of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. When people are suddenly faced with legal issues, it's usually because something has gone wrong. They're intimidated, confused, and lost. Do I need an attorney? Where do I begin? Can I even afford a lawyer? The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance. It's right there in our mission statement; "The State Bar of Arizona exists to serve and protect the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice." What that means is, yes, the Bar oversees licensing and regulation of lawyers in Arizona, but central to its mission is easing barriers that keep people from accessing justice.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
wufe967.com
Fox News Poll: Arizona races tighten as support for Republican candidates increases
With a week until Election Day, the latest Fox News poll finds close contests in the Grand Canyon State’s Senate and governor’s races, although more Republicans than Democrats are enthusiastic about heading to the ballot box. The survey of Arizona registered voters, released Tuesday, shows Democratic Sen. Mark...
MSNBC
Arizona's Julie Gunnigle may be the last line of defense for democracy
Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County prosecutor in Arizona, may well be one of the state's last hopes for democracy as we know it, which means she could be one of the last hopes for the country's democracy as we know it. If elected, Gunnigle will bear responsibility...
Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.
On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics
Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
ABC 15 News
Verrado dog mayor election heats up in final days of campaign
We’re just days away from election day and one race in the community of Verrado is a nail-biter. “He’s a fan favorite at all the stores we run errands to, everyone wants to stop and take pictures because he loves to walk himself with the leash in his mouth,” said Shannon Hydeman standing next to his dog Greyson.
ABC 15 News
Bar complaint filed against County Attorney, top prosecutors
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and two top prosecutors are facing a new State Bar complaint that accuses them of ethical misconduct in a high-profile case that was tossed out of court. The 46-page complaint was filed Friday by defense attorneys for Nubia Rodriguez, who was charged with negligent homicide...
Comments / 12