Arizona State

TheDailyBeast

Creepy Details Revealed of 18 Voter Intimidation Cases in Arizona

The Arizona Secretary of State has referred 18 cases of suspected voter intimidation to federal law enforcement, according to a spokesperson who released copies of each case on Friday. Comprised largely of complaints submitted by voters through the office’s online portal, they include creepy details of the vigilante “ballot watchers” deployed to drop-boxes across the state by a shady group named Clean Elections USA. One voter reported an old man lurking in the bushes “about 30 feet away.” Another said he was recorded simply for walking his dog past a drop box. Others mentioned “camo clad” men watching them through binoculars, taking photos of license plates, calling voters “mules,” and recording voters so closely that the names on their ballots could be seen. “I have never been more intimidated in my life tring [sic] to vote and standing only 3 feet from the box,” one complainant wrote. “...Now that have my Information recorded will they show up at my house... Do I need worry about my family being killed now if the results are not what they wanted.” A judge slapped a restraining order on the vigilantes earlier this week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

New voter intimidation complaints days before Election Day

PHOENIX — New voter intimidation complaints have been filed in Maricopa County this week. It comes one day before a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a group of so-called ballot box watchers. “We’ve had folks show up in military gear, and some lawsuits have been filed,”...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire. With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Did you know The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance?

The State Bar of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. When people are suddenly faced with legal issues, it's usually because something has gone wrong. They're intimidated, confused, and lost. Do I need an attorney? Where do I begin? Can I even afford a lawyer? The State Bar of Arizona can help those who need legal assistance. It's right there in our mission statement; "The State Bar of Arizona exists to serve and protect the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice." What that means is, yes, the Bar oversees licensing and regulation of lawyers in Arizona, but central to its mission is easing barriers that keep people from accessing justice.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.

On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
CNN

Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options

Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Verrado dog mayor election heats up in final days of campaign

We’re just days away from election day and one race in the community of Verrado is a nail-biter. “He’s a fan favorite at all the stores we run errands to, everyone wants to stop and take pictures because he loves to walk himself with the leash in his mouth,” said Shannon Hydeman standing next to his dog Greyson.
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Bar complaint filed against County Attorney, top prosecutors

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and two top prosecutors are facing a new State Bar complaint that accuses them of ethical misconduct in a high-profile case that was tossed out of court. The 46-page complaint was filed Friday by defense attorneys for Nubia Rodriguez, who was charged with negligent homicide...

