Jackson County Pilot
Jackson native was part of world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing
A Jackson native who was part of the world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing died last month in Sioux City, Iowa. Col. Warren “Bud” Nelson died Oct. 8 at the age of 97. Born on May 18, 1925, in Jackson to Leland and Ella Nelson, he graduated...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon veterans office nears vacancy
ROCK RAPIDS—The veterans service director of Lyon County is set to resign, effective Nov. 21. Sharon Fuller, who has held the part-time position since December 2018, said the work she does is important and she enjoys doing it but she can’t make enough money. “I’m going to miss...
algonaradio.com
Work About to Begin on Ingham Lake
Crews will soon begin work on the shoreline at a state-owned lake in Emmet County. Ingham Lake is east of Wallingford, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focused on about a quarter mile of shoreline on the north side of the lake.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
knuj.net
TWO SEMIS COLLIDE IN WATONWAN COUNTY
A Winnebago man was hurt when two semis collided in Watonwan County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says a semi driven by Bruce Koepp of Belle Plaine was traveling westbound on Highway 60. Another semi driven by David Alfson of Winnebago was crossing south on 330th Street when they collided. Koepp wasn’t hurt but Alfson was taken to Madelia hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Madelia fire, police and Ambulance along with the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
siouxfalls.business
More ghost kitchens pop up in Sioux Falls
A handful of new ghost kitchens have opened in Sioux Falls in recent months, offering chicken tender sandwiches, quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches and a new style of pizza for the market. Diners will find these offerings online through delivery services such as DoorDash and Grubhub, and some of the menu...
siouxlandnews.com
One stabbed Sunday in George, Iowa
LYON COUNTY, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing on Sunday in George, Iowa. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says that on October 30th, at approximately 8:00 a.m., they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George for a stabbing. It was found...
Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says
One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital.
kicdam.com
Verdict Reached in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been reached in the weeklong murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people charged in the 2021 death of David McDowell. It only took the jury about two hours to come back with a guilty verdict to a lesser charged of involuntary manslaughter in place of the original first-degree murder charge. The jury also noted that one of the key witnesses in the prosecution’s case, Brady Salberg, is an accomplice in the crime and his testimony, along with that of Connor Uhde- the second defendant in the case- did not agree with the evidence presented at trial.
kilrradio.com
Milford Man Seriously Injured in One Vehicle Accident Saturday Morning
(Milford) – A Milford man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was driving a 2019 GMC Terrain westbound on County Road A-22 when he lost control of the vehicle, which went into the ditch and rolled multiple times. Hilsabeck was ejected from the vehicle.
marshallradio.net
Traffic collision injures two in Worthington
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 4:42 Monday afternoon, a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling southbound on 5. th avenue. A 2005 Chevy Equinox was traveling eastbound on 11th street when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the Rav 4, 23-year-old Marvin Perezmiranda of Worthington received non-life-threating injuries and was transported to the Worthington Hospital. The driver of the Equinox, 34-year-old Celestino Mazariegosgarcia of Worthington was not injured. His passenger, 35-year-old Naomi Avilez of Worthington, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Worthington Hospital.
marshallradio.net
Traffic collision injures woman in Windom
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:28 Monday afternoon, a 2001 Ford F150 was traveling southbound on Highway 60. A 2007 Toyo. rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The driver of the F150, 25-year-old Tam Say of Okabena was not injured. The driver of the Camry, 61-year-old Marcia Hormig, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Windom hospital.
Fairmont identity thief caught after IRS audit raises questions
FAIRMONT, Minn. -- A man living and working in a southern Minnesota town is facing charges for allegedly stealing the identity of a Texas man.Mario Lisandro Zelaya Groos, 52, is charged with one count each of aggravated forgery, forgery and two counts of identity theft.Fairmont Police say they were notified by a man living in San Benito, Texas that he believed someone was using his social security number to obtain and maintain employment at Fairmont Foods.The victim told police he received a letter from the IRS indicating he underreported his wages on his taxes in 2020 and 2021 for wages earned from Fairmont Foods.Police say they contacted Fairmont Foods to confirm it had an employee under the victim's name, which it did.A search warrant allowed police to obtain Fairmont Foods' records associated with the suspect. The name, date and social security number matched the victim's information.According to the criminal complaint, an officer met with Groos who ultimately admitted his real identity after police found an identification card from the Republic of Honduras.Groos allegedly admitted he had obtained the false ID about two years prior to obtain employment.Groos is due back in court in mid-December.
