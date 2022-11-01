Read full article on original website
Oklahoma state superintendent candidate Jena Nelson introduces education plan days before election
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Democratic candidate for Oklahoma state superintendent introduced a new education plan Friday, just four days before the midterm election. Nelson's plan is broken down into five categories: School culture, student achievement, funding, state testing and what she calls trauma-informed classroom education. Pieces of Nelson's plan,...
Classen SAS students discuss younger voter turnout
Teenagers at an Oklahoma City high school held a conversation about the importance of participating in the electoral process for young voters.
Oklahoma Pollster Says Polling This Cycle Is ‘Unstable’
Early voting is underway in Oklahoma and Soonerpoll.com, a non-partisan polling website, is hoping to gather the state's largest early voting exit poll data sample in history. Collecting data before or after elections; however, may not be as easy as it once was. In fact, Bill Shapard, the head of Soonerpoll.com defines this midterm polling data as unstable. He says it may be a sign of the times.
Oklahoma Elections: Governor, State Superintendent, Oklahoma County DA and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the race for governor between incumbent Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the election for State Superintendent between Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson and the races for all U.S. Senate and House seats.
Poll: Hofmeister Maintains Small Lead In Final Days Before Oklahoma General Election
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister still holds a lead over incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt less than a week before the Oklahoma general election, according to a poll commissioned exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Hofmeister, a Democrat, holds a 48.2 percent to 44.9 percent lead over the Republican Stitt....
Hofmeister greets supporters in statewide tour, pushes back against attack ads
TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent of Public Education and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister kept her schedule packed on the first day of early voting Tuesday, while pushing back against recent campaign rallies held and attack ads produced by her opponent’s campaign. Hofmeister’s ‘Hometown Tour’ Tuesday included stops...
Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
Oklahoma lawmaker working on new legislation to keep state on daylight saving time
OKLAHOMA CITY — As most of the country prepares to set their clocks back an hour, an Oklahoma lawmaker called on the state to stay on daylight saving time. Oklahoma state Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, failed to pass legislation last session to do this. But he is working on another piece of legislation that he argued is good for the state.
Oklahoma's school enrollment practices a hot topic in the governor's race
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma has some of the best open enrollment practices nationwide, according to a report released Thursday. Reason Foundation, which conducts nonpartisan public policy research, found Oklahoma was one of only five states that have implemented four out of five best practices that allow students to transfer to public schools outside of their assigned school district or zone boundaries.
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think
Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
Editorial: Native American roots are woven through Oklahoma's culture, history
OKLAHOMA CITY — November is Native American Heritage Month, which first started as a weeklong celebration in 1986. In 1990, President George H. W. Bush changed the weeklong celebration to the entire month of November, and the country has been celebrated as such ever since. Here in Oklahoma, our...
State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage
Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
Poll: Oklahoma's State Superintendent Race Virtually A Tie
The race to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent is neck-and-neck according to a poll done exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Republican State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters holds the slimmest of leads over former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and Democrat Jena Nelson, 45.7 percent to 45.4 percent, according to the poll released Thursday by SoonerPoll.
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma
If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
Oklahoma State Representative Justin Humphrey Studies Criminal Justice Reforms
Oklahoma City – Representative Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, over the past few weeks -- during the "interim studies" process -- has held several sessions examining reforms he sees as necessary to update Oklahoma's criminal justice system. The studies took place before the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, which Humphrey...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
How Oklahoma counts and certifies votes
If recent history is any indication, upwards of one million Oklahomans will cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. County election officials have started processing tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. Early voting begins today, Wednesday, Nov. 5, and runs through Saturday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
Longtime Republican Endorses Democrat In Oklahoma Governor Race
"I was a Republican then and I'm a Republican now," says a former Oklahoma congressman endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister.
Task force issues makes recommendations to support Oklahoma mothers
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has received final recommendations from the Helping Every Life and Parent task force. Stitt created the group through an executive order in July after the state banned all abortion procedures except in cases of rape, incest, or danger to a mother's health. The...
At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers
During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
