News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Pollster Says Polling This Cycle Is ‘Unstable’

Early voting is underway in Oklahoma and Soonerpoll.com, a non-partisan polling website, is hoping to gather the state's largest early voting exit poll data sample in history. Collecting data before or after elections; however, may not be as easy as it once was. In fact, Bill Shapard, the head of Soonerpoll.com defines this midterm polling data as unstable. He says it may be a sign of the times.
kosu.org

Oklahoma Elections: Governor, State Superintendent, Oklahoma County DA and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the race for governor between incumbent Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the election for State Superintendent between Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson and the races for all U.S. Senate and House seats.
KOCO

Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
The Center Square

Oklahoma's school enrollment practices a hot topic in the governor's race

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma has some of the best open enrollment practices nationwide, according to a report released Thursday. Reason Foundation, which conducts nonpartisan public policy research, found Oklahoma was one of only five states that have implemented four out of five best practices that allow students to transfer to public schools outside of their assigned school district or zone boundaries.
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think

Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
Oklahoma Daily

State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage

Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
Z94

Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma

If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma State Representative Justin Humphrey Studies Criminal Justice Reforms

Oklahoma City – Representative Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, over the past few weeks -- during the "interim studies" process -- has held several sessions examining reforms he sees as necessary to update Oklahoma's criminal justice system. The studies took place before the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, which Humphrey...
kgou.org

How Oklahoma counts and certifies votes

If recent history is any indication, upwards of one million Oklahomans will cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. County election officials have started processing tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. Early voting begins today, Wednesday, Nov. 5, and runs through Saturday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
KTEN.com

Task force issues makes recommendations to support Oklahoma mothers

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has received final recommendations from the Helping Every Life and Parent task force. Stitt created the group through an executive order in July after the state banned all abortion procedures except in cases of rape, incest, or danger to a mother's health. The...
readfrontier.org

At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers

During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
