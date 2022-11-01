UPDATE: Police K-9 injured during arrest of suspect after search by Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshals

Read full article on original website
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing News
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting Mail
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun Time
2 people arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
Two victims showed up at Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night.
WAAY-TV
Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night
Huntsville Police are working to figure out where a shooting occurred Friday night. Two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital at around 9:30 p.m. in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrested two people on drug-related charges after they found drugs and a variety of paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Huntsville man punched, spit on officer, police say
A Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched, scratched and spit on a police officer. According to a Huntsville police spokesperson, the incident happened in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer responded to a fight call. According to police,...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville OPP seeks information in break and enter at Huntsville business
On November 03, 2022, at 7:37 a.m., members of the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a business located on North Kinton Ave. in the Town of Huntsville in response to a break and enter. On November 03, 2022, at approximately 6:55 a.m., suspect(s) gained entry to the business by...
Two arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Officials say two people were arrested in Jackson County after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a home.
Man arrested after hospital bomb threat
The Boaz Police Department (BPD) has arrested a man after a bomb threat was called into Marshall Medical Center South.
WAAY-TV
Ex-Huntsville officer convicted of murder had use-of-force training weeks before fatal 2018 shooting
A former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder underwent training merely weeks before fatally shooting the subject of a suicide call, according to new court documents filed in a civil lawsuit. Court documents filed by the city of Huntsville show William Darby and two other responding officers underwent training about...
WAFF
Huntsville Police facing shortage of safety patrol officers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Safety patrol officers can be seen working in the morning and afternoon, usually near or on school campuses making sure students arrive home safely from school. Those patrol officers are hired by the Huntsville Police Department and right now the department is in dire need to...
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
Double murder suspect wants new attorney over ‘lack of trust’
Double murder suspect Ricardo Bass is requesting a new attorney, citing a "lack of trust" in his current defense.
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
Lincoln County Sheriff looking for missing teen
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur
A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
WHNT-TV
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
Gadsden man fatally shot during home invasion, 2 suspects sought
A Gadsden man died after he was shot Sunday during a home invasion, according to a report. Cornell Toney, 61, died at a local hospital after he was shot in a home on Carolyn Lane in the Oakleigh Estates subdivision around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson told the Gadsden Times.
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
MISSING: Police search for Marshall County man
23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing on October 28. Authorities say Walker was arrested in connection to a then-missing Guntersville teen in 2018.
Man charged in double homicide now pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing two people in April has withdrawn his original plea, according to court documents.
WAAY-TV
Police, FBI respond to Madison home for 'law enforcement action'
The FBI and Madison Police Department are at the scene of a home on Rolling Lea Place. An FBI spokesperson said agents were there for a "court-authorized law enforcement action" but did not provide additional detail. Madison Police Department said it is assisting the FBI. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
