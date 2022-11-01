The Florida Gators landed a big Fourth of July commitment from Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee four-star defender T.J. Searcy earlier this year. He picked the Gators at the time over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He took official visit to all three of those schools, along with Florida in the month of June. The following months after his commitment to the Gators, Searcy was seen as solid to the Orange and Blue, but the door was still cracked ever so slightly for other programs. He had still been keeping lines of communication open with others, and had even mentioned a possible visit to Tennessee sometime in the season.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO