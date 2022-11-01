Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
DL Target Jordan Hall Releases Top 5 Containing Florida Gators
Westside High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) defensive tackle prospect Jordan Hall trims his list of collegiate options to five, including Florida.
Gators included among top-five for four-star DL Jordan Hall
Florida was among the schools included in Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside High School four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall's top five on Friday evening alongside Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State. Hall has been a regular visitor on Florida's campus over the course of the year, including two game-day visits that have...
Swamp247 Recruiting Show: Latest news and performers of the week
Note: Due to inclement weather in the area, Lagway's game was rescheduled from Friday night to Saturday, thus Florida's coaches will not be there. On this episode of the Swamp247 Recruiting Show, recruiting analyst Blake Alderman and I discuss the latest developments on the recruiting front for the Gators, including two high-profile official visits scheduled for December, an update on coveted 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway and Blake's performances of the week among Florida commits.
Florida announces captains for Texas A&M game
Senior linebacker Ventrell Miller, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, junior offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence, and sophomore defensive lineman Gervon Dexter were designated as Florida’s captains for its ninth game of the season, a road game at Kyle Field against Texas A&M that kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET. All four...
Desmond Ricks Places Florida in Top 3; Announces Commitment Date
The top uncommitted defensive back prospect on the Gators' big board, Desmond Ricks, includes Florida in his top three and announced his commitment date.
Texas A&M football has flu outbreak before Florida game, QB Conner Weigman among Aggies' questionable players
Texas A&M is dealing with a flu outbreak on campus and within the football program, and it will leave the status of multiple A&M players in limbo for its game against Florida — including quarterback Conner Weigman — according to a report Saturday by Pete Thamel. This echoes what GigEm247 reported Friday night on the Junction message board for VIP subscribers, that Weigman "didn't get cleared" and "still under the weather" days after being diagnosed. Haynes King is set to start with Eli Stowers as the backup.
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
Breaking: Kamar Wilcoxson leaves UF, intends to transfer
Florida defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson is no longer a part of the UF football program, multiple sources confirmed to Swamp247. Wilcoxson was absent at Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed disciplinary issue before the two parties decided to go separate ways. Wilcoxson wasn't included on Florida's updated depth chart, released Wednesday following the conclusion of practice.
Gators commit T.J. Searcy shuts his recruitment down completely
The Florida Gators landed a big Fourth of July commitment from Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee four-star defender T.J. Searcy earlier this year. He picked the Gators at the time over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He took official visit to all three of those schools, along with Florida in the month of June. The following months after his commitment to the Gators, Searcy was seen as solid to the Orange and Blue, but the door was still cracked ever so slightly for other programs. He had still been keeping lines of communication open with others, and had even mentioned a possible visit to Tennessee sometime in the season.
Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M
Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
Gators Move Up in SI’s November Recruiting Rankings
The Gators inched closer to the top ten after earning three commitments across October.
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
A $4.5 Billion Boon for UF
UF's eight-year campaign surpasses its original goal to become one of the most successful ever in public higher education history. Schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs, parents, consumers and first-generation college students are just some of the people whose lives and livelihoods will be enhanced because of the University of Florida’s eight-year Go Greater campaign, which was celebrated recently with two months remaining before its official conclusion.
First-time coaches knocking on door
The Williston and Union County (Lake Butler) volleyball teams began the season with first-year coaches. On Friday, both head coaches will get an opportunity to play in the Class 1A state semifinals, just one win away from a state title game appearance. New Williston coach Kevin Tiller’s goal was a...
Chiefland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Williston HS football team will have a game with Chiefland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, November 3-9, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Friday, November 4, 5:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 12:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 12:20...
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF
UF Students Protest(via the Chronicle) the way he came to UF and took the presidential seat. the Board thinks their opinions are crappy. except DeSantis and Sasse, who only see controversy.
Blue Springs State Park in North Florida
Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the State of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
Williston rallies to advance to state semifinals for first time in five years
WILLISTON — It felt a little like deja vu Tuesday night inside the Devils' Den. The top-seeded Williston Red Devils fell behind (2-0) early on in the Region 4-1A girls' volleyball Final to the No. 3 Glades Day Gators. It was a repeat of what had occurred Friday night...
