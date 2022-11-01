ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Gators included among top-five for four-star DL Jordan Hall

Florida was among the schools included in Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside High School four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall's top five on Friday evening alongside Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State. Hall has been a regular visitor on Florida's campus over the course of the year, including two game-day visits that have...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Swamp247 Recruiting Show: Latest news and performers of the week

Note: Due to inclement weather in the area, Lagway's game was rescheduled from Friday night to Saturday, thus Florida's coaches will not be there. On this episode of the Swamp247 Recruiting Show, recruiting analyst Blake Alderman and I discuss the latest developments on the recruiting front for the Gators, including two high-profile official visits scheduled for December, an update on coveted 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway and Blake's performances of the week among Florida commits.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida announces captains for Texas A&M game

Senior linebacker Ventrell Miller, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, junior offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence, and sophomore defensive lineman Gervon Dexter were designated as Florida’s captains for its ninth game of the season, a road game at Kyle Field against Texas A&M that kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET. All four...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Texas A&M football has flu outbreak before Florida game, QB Conner Weigman among Aggies' questionable players

Texas A&M is dealing with a flu outbreak on campus and within the football program, and it will leave the status of multiple A&M players in limbo for its game against Florida — including quarterback Conner Weigman — according to a report Saturday by Pete Thamel. This echoes what GigEm247 reported Friday night on the Junction message board for VIP subscribers, that Weigman "didn't get cleared" and "still under the weather" days after being diagnosed. Haynes King is set to start with Eli Stowers as the backup.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

Breaking: Kamar Wilcoxson leaves UF, intends to transfer

Florida defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson is no longer a part of the UF football program, multiple sources confirmed to Swamp247. Wilcoxson was absent at Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed disciplinary issue before the two parties decided to go separate ways. Wilcoxson wasn't included on Florida's updated depth chart, released Wednesday following the conclusion of practice.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators commit T.J. Searcy shuts his recruitment down completely

The Florida Gators landed a big Fourth of July commitment from Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee four-star defender T.J. Searcy earlier this year. He picked the Gators at the time over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He took official visit to all three of those schools, along with Florida in the month of June. The following months after his commitment to the Gators, Searcy was seen as solid to the Orange and Blue, but the door was still cracked ever so slightly for other programs. He had still been keeping lines of communication open with others, and had even mentioned a possible visit to Tennessee sometime in the season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M

Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

A $4.5 Billion Boon for UF

UF's eight-year campaign surpasses its original goal to become one of the most successful ever in public higher education history. Schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs, parents, consumers and first-generation college students are just some of the people whose lives and livelihoods will be enhanced because of the University of Florida’s eight-year Go Greater campaign, which was celebrated recently with two months remaining before its official conclusion.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

First-time coaches knocking on door

The Williston and Union County (Lake Butler) volleyball teams began the season with first-year coaches. On Friday, both head coaches will get an opportunity to play in the Class 1A state semifinals, just one win away from a state title game appearance. New Williston coach Kevin Tiller’s goal was a...
WILLISTON, FL
High School Football PRO

Chiefland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Williston HS football team will have a game with Chiefland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
CHIEFLAND, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, November 3-9, 2022

Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Friday, November 4, 5:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 12:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 12:20...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Blue Springs State Park in North Florida

Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the State of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
