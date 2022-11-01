Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
WKTV
Observer-Dispatch, Times Telegram staff strike after working with what they call 'skeleton crew'
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Observer-Dispatch and Times Telegram staff walked off the job Friday in a one-day strike to tell the parent company, Gannett, "enough is enough." The reporters and photographers rallied outside the Observer-Dispatch building on Genesee Street simultaneously with employees from other Gannett papers in protest of the papers' parent company Gannett's cost-cutting measures.
WKTV
Utica Proud app promotes shopping locally
In an effort to help local business recuperate from the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Utica is launching a smartphone app called Utica Proud. City of Utica ayor Robert Palmieri kicked off the app with a formal announcement at Utica City Hall. "Our local businesses are...
thevalleyside.com
Herkimer County IDA receives large grant
Herkimer, New York – The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $279.3 million in WIIA and IMG grants to support nearly $1 billion in projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality. The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (HCIDA) has received $9,358,800 of this total, which is one of the largest grants awarded. “This is a great opportunity for Herkimer County,” states CEO John J. Piseck, “as Herkimer County and the surrounding region suffer from aging infrastructure that requires modernization and improvement to provide services such as clean drinking water to ensure the health and safety of the region’s residents. This project is expected to support over 22,000 residents in Herkimer County.”
WKTV
Oneida County Tourism receives two awards
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Tourism was given two awards from the New York State Tourism Industry Association on Oct. 29. Tourism representatives from all across the state met in New York City for a meeting and an awards dinner at the New Yorker . The awards recognize achievements...
WKTV
ICAN buys sports complex in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- ICAN announced Friday the purchase of what was formerly the Rising Stars sports complex on Route 233 in Westmoreland. The complex, now called Elevate CNY, can still be rented by sports teams and leagues, and will also be used for skill-building camps, programs and community events. The...
WKTV
Pirate-themed story hour at OC History Center set for Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pirate-themed story hour at the Oneida County History Center is set for Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to hear stories, songs, and participate in a make-and-take activity. Families are also encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” while at the center.
nystateofpolitics.com
Oneida County wary of being overshadowed by Syracuse in new congressional district
For decades, Oneida County has been the anchor of one of upstate New York’s congressional seats. And regardless of its boundaries over years of redistricting, its representatives — from Sherwood Boehlert to Claudia Tenney — have hailed from the Mohawk Valley. That has now changed. The new...
WKTV
Clinton boutique celebrates expansion
CLINTON, N.Y. – Lucianna’s Boutique in Clinton is celebrating its new expansion with a pink storefront on Park Row. Local leaders gathered for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and soft opening at the shop, which specializes in kids' clothing and home decor. Owner Noel Visalli says her boutique offers something...
wwnytv.com
SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
WKTV
Griffo honors local leaders with New York State Senate Commendation Awards
UTICA, N.Y. – Several members of the community were recognized Thursday with New York State Senate Commendation Awards for their work to benefit the people of the Mohawk Valley. Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, presented the annual awards during a ceremony at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. “It is a great pleasure...
WKTV
On Point Utica hosting virtual celebration for students
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Point for College will be hosting a virtual celebration on Nov. 10 to honor students who have overcome obstacles to further their education. The organization provides students with services that help them overcome those obstacles that may prevent them from continuing their education. They help students...
waer.org
Micron hires Syracuse University student as its first veteran intern
Micron has already made its first intern hire from Syracuse University’s veteran community. Savion Pollard spent eight years in the U.S. Navy. He served as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and also assisted with training other sailors. He is a New York City native and is currently working toward earning and electrical engineering degree.
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
WKTV
Rome Health prepares to open new medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- The finishing touches are being put on Rome Health’s new Medical Center. Providers from the hospitals off campus locations will occupy the space over the next three months. The new Center will house Delta Health and Rome Medical Group, which will become part of Rome Health...
WKTV
MVCC holds ribbon cutting for new aviation maintenance classroom
ROME, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) unveiled its new aviation maintenance classroom Wednesday. A ribbon cutting at the MVCC Aviation Training Center, along the flight line of Griffiss International Airport was held and sponsored by CommuteAir, a United Express airlines. Thanks to the six-year partnership, MVCC graduates can...
WKTV
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harbor View Square touted as upstate’s Project of the Year by NYSAFAH
OSWEGO — A local apartment complex recently completed in the city of Oswego has received some recognition from an affordable housing association. Harbor View Square Apartments, located at 68 W. First St. in the Port City, has been named the upstate region’s Project of the Year by the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH), which it announced Wednesday.
400 fire extinguishers given to Oneida County residents
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in […]
Comments / 6