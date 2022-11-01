ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stranger

The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor

As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Bezos Sued by Former Housekeeper, Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Shot, and a Rally to Stop the Sweeps

Oh, we are DONE-done with summer: It's only gonna get colder and wetter. Stay safe out there. Services, not sweeps: Organizers from the Solidarity Budget and other lefty advocates gathered outside City Hall last night to demand that the City revise Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget to fund “services, not sweeps.” That means they want the City to reroute millions proposed for encampment removals to fund affordable housing and enhanced, non-congregate shelter options such as tiny shelters.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

PubiCola Questions: King County Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Jim Ferrell

Current King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, a former Republican who embraced a rehabilitative approach to public safety unusual among prosecutors, will retire next year after more than two decades in office. His longtime chief of staff, Leesa Manion, played a critical role in his office, helping to set and implement the policies for which Satterberg was known, including the decision to stop charging people for low-level drug possession and the creation of a number of alternatives to incarceration, including Restorative Community Pathways, which allows young people to avoid charges for first-time felonies by connecting to community-based groups and enrolling in their diversion programs.
KING COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison

A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
WASHINGTON STATE
cpmpawprints.org

Washington man gets what he deserves

On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Homelessness even worse 7 years following King County's Emergency Declaration

SEATTLE, Wash. — When you look for them, you can find great success stories, of people experiencing homeless, getting into homes, but still, most would agree the number of people in need is growing. “This crisis continues, the number of children sleeping outside is growing exponentially,” said Marty Hartman,...
SEATTLE, WA

