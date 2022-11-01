Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
'Our families are dying:' Protesters shut down freeway in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - All lanes of I-5 north were closed for about an hour Friday afternoon in downtown Seattle due to a protest. Images from the scene near the Olive Way exit shows multiple vehicles with the Tigray flag the hoods of their cars. According to the Washington State Department of...
The Stranger
The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor
As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Bezos Sued by Former Housekeeper, Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Shot, and a Rally to Stop the Sweeps
Oh, we are DONE-done with summer: It's only gonna get colder and wetter. Stay safe out there. Services, not sweeps: Organizers from the Solidarity Budget and other lefty advocates gathered outside City Hall last night to demand that the City revise Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget to fund “services, not sweeps.” That means they want the City to reroute millions proposed for encampment removals to fund affordable housing and enhanced, non-congregate shelter options such as tiny shelters.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
publicola.com
PubiCola Questions: King County Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Jim Ferrell
Current King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, a former Republican who embraced a rehabilitative approach to public safety unusual among prosecutors, will retire next year after more than two decades in office. His longtime chief of staff, Leesa Manion, played a critical role in his office, helping to set and implement the policies for which Satterberg was known, including the decision to stop charging people for low-level drug possession and the creation of a number of alternatives to incarceration, including Restorative Community Pathways, which allows young people to avoid charges for first-time felonies by connecting to community-based groups and enrolling in their diversion programs.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison
A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
KIMA TV
Washington's hospitality industry still struggling to get back to pre-pandemic staffing
SEATTLE, Wash. — The “Great Resignation” of 2021 dealt a massive blow to various industries across the U.S. Leisure and hospitality took the hardest it with hotels and restaurants struggling to bring workers back as customers returned. Western Washington was no exception. “One of the hardest things...
cpmpawprints.org
Washington man gets what he deserves
On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
Local families left hanging after hired contractor suddenly files for bankruptcy
Several local families are about to lose thousands of dollars to one contractor. Shane Solomon, Hugh Lyon and Evan Wahlman paid Thomas Weems and his business, Elite Custom Homes and Construction in Puyallup, to remodel their homes. Now Weems and his business are filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — a...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle protest on I-5 blocks ambulance carrying patient in critical condition
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the Friday afternoon protest on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle, protesters blocked an ambulance that was treating a 37-year-old male who was in critical condition. Dozens of people were out of their cars on the road, blocking the lanes, protesting the war in Ethiopia. WSDOT...
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
KIMA TV
Homelessness even worse 7 years following King County's Emergency Declaration
SEATTLE, Wash. — When you look for them, you can find great success stories, of people experiencing homeless, getting into homes, but still, most would agree the number of people in need is growing. “This crisis continues, the number of children sleeping outside is growing exponentially,” said Marty Hartman,...
East King County food banks receive 40,000-pound food donation from LDS Church in Utah
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Forty-thousand pounds of donated food and supplies arrived in Bellevue on Wednesday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. “The proposal was written by Renewal (Food Bank). It was my contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
4 Des Moines carjacking suspects released from custody within 72 hours; Victims, police furious
Des Moines, WA. – The Des Moines Police Department, as well as the King County Prosecutor’s Office, is furious four alleged carjacking suspects have been released from custody in a short time. Both say the reason they believe the suspects were released is due to a technicality. The...
Former Pierce County sheriff blames 'boundary-bending' lawmakers for Lakewood crime spike
(The Center Square) – Former and current Pierce County law enforcement officials joined Lakewood, Washington, residents to discuss the local crime spike that has many concerned. The City of Lakewood has seen crime rise since the end of last year. According to the city’s records, total crime cases went...
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
