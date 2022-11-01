ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Businesses wrap up busy Halloween season

By Sara Rooney News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2Hy7_0iuwnEWQ00

Residents are packing up their costumes and taking down decorations after a successful spooky season in St. Joseph.

Stacy Furbee, manager at Schweizer Orchards, said this Halloween was another year of success.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Doolittle fire team responds to brush fire

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a "large structure/brush/junkyard" fire between Leasburg and Bourbon off of I-44 on Friday, according to a Facebook post. The department posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon that it was a three-alarm fire, and departments stretching "all they [sic] way to St. Louis...
LEASBURG, MO
KSNT News

America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI WINTER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IS NOVEMBER 7-11

The Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is November 7 through November 11. The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote the week. National Weather Service Offices that serve Missouri and SEMA will be sharing weather safety messaging through...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking storms and strong winds overnight, cooler start to the weekend

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely with wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Lows falling into the low to mid-40s by morning. TOMORROW: Breezy with decreasing clouds and cool temperatures in the mid-upper 50s for highs. EXTENDED: Storms should enter Mid-Missouri by early evening along Highway 65, and then progress east through...
COLUMBIA, MO
kq2.com

Evergy reporting outage in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy is currently reporting over 600 customers are without power in western St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department says to use all stop lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
COLUMBIA, MO
livability.com

10 Things You Didn’t Know About St. Joseph, Missouri

Cherry Mash Candy and Jesse James are just a few of the things that put St. Joseph on the map. You may know that St. Joseph, Missouri, has a rich history as the Gold Rush-era gateway to the West or that it’s the self-proclaimed Tenderloin Capital of the World, but you may not know lots of other things that put St. Joseph on the map.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Startland News

Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say

Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
289
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy