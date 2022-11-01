Read full article on original website
northern.edu
SEM update: Target market analysis
I’m excited to share results from EAB’s latest contribution to our Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) Plan, a target market analysis for Northern State University. The target market analysis outlines local and regional territories where Northern should prioritize its marketing resources, primarily through high school name buys. The analysis is specific to on-campus freshmen.
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Noem to hold town hall meeting in Yankton Saturday
YANKTON, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will hold a town hall meeting in Yankton on Saturday, November 5th. The town hall will be held at JoDeans Steakhouse at 2809 Broadway Ave in Yankton at 4:00 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls landfill switches to winter hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will move to winter hours next week. Beginning Monday, November 7, the landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The landfill also posted holiday hours. It will be closed on Thanksgiving...
SDSU Collegian
A chat with Kristi Noem: governor talks out-of-state campaigning, tax cuts
South Dakota voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 to elect the next governor of South Dakota. The race between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith remains competitive, according to polling. The Collegian sat down with Governor Kristi Noem at the 2nd Street Diner in Madison, SD to discuss her stance on tax cuts, teacher pay, tribal relations, abortion rights and out-of-state campaigning.
KELOLAND TV
3 Sioux Falls city councilors support Wholestone, ask people to vote ‘no’ on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, Sioux Falls voters will decide on an ordinance that aims to prevent new slaughterhouses from being built within city limits. Three Sioux Falls City Council members are voting “no” on the ordinance and saying they want to “get the facts straight.”
dakotanewsnow.com
What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
KELOLAND TV
605 Running Company to open in new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend. 605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years. After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
KCRG.com
Northern Iowa falls to #1 South Dakota St. on last-second field goal
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for 104 yards and a touchdown and Hunter Dustman kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the game to help South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 31-28 on Saturday night. South Dakota State (9-1, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference),...
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
hubcityradio.com
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
Thursday’s scoreboard – Nov. 3
Here are Thursday's scores from across the area including Class 'A' and Class 'B' region volleyball results.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to suspend student for violation of school policy
The Madison Central School Board met for a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The board met in executive session regarding a student hearing, and appointed School Board President Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After just more than a half hour, the board came out of executive session and took action, which included accepting the recommendation of Superintendent Joel Jorgenson to suspend the student for which the hearing was held for a period of 18 days for violation of a school policy. The policy is JGDR regarding grounds for long term suspension or expulsion. Along with the board members, some of the school administrators present for the special meeting included Superintendent Jorgenson, High School Principal Adam Shaw and Assistant Principal Michael Ricke.
KELOLAND TV
November expected to be an above-average snow month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
Sioux City Journal
Elk Point-Jefferson faces Hot Springs in semi-finals of South Dakota football playoffs
ELK POINT, S.D. -- For the second year in a row, Elk Point-Jefferson has advanced to the semi-finals of the Class 11B football playoffs. Last season, EP-J traveled for the semis to top-rated Winner, where the Huskies lost by a lopsided, 52-14, to the defending champions. The returning players, led...
