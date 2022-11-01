Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment on the...
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
Carvana quarterly loss widens as demand for used cars shrinks
(Reuters) -Carvana Co on Thursday reported a wider third-quarter loss as elevated car prices and higher interest rates dented demand for used cars. The used-car retailer is facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, with global supply constraints and chip shortage causing car prices to remain high. It has taken a slew of cost control measures.
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
US EPA allowed two-week extension to issue biofuel blending proposal
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a biofuels trade group have agreed to extend by two weeks a deadline the agency has to issue a proposal on biofuel blending obligations for 2023, the trade group said on Friday. Growth Energy agreed to the EPA’s request...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
Block revenue jumps on Cash App growth
(Reuters) – Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped to make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. The San Francisco, California-based company reported a 17%...
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 35% of U.S. cases
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday estimated that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for about 35% of coronavirus cases in the country from 23.2% for the week ended Oct. 29. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spent a net $3.7 billion on stocks last quarter - and plowed another $1 billion into buybacks
Buffett's company stocked up on equities, continued repurchasing shares, and added about $4 billion to its cash pile in the third quarter.
Televisa’s Izzi unit launches mobile packages with AT&T
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican broadcaster Televisa’s phone and internet service provider, Izzi, has partnered with AT&T Inc to roll out a set of low-cost mobile phone plans across the country, Izzi said on Thursday. The packages will be available to Izzi’s 6.5 million clients but are not...
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
PayPal slides after forecasting lower annual revenue
(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc lowered annual revenue in anticipation of a broader economic downturn that could affect consumer spending, sending shares of the online payments company down 11% in extended trading on Thursday. The forecast of 10% growth in annual revenue on an adjusted basis compared to 11% earlier, echoes...
Duke sees big benefits from U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
(Reuters) – Duke Energy Corp expects to receive significant tax incentives from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act , the American company said on Friday. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which made its comments in an analyst presentation for its third-quarter earnings, also provided more details on its previously announced $145 billion capital spending plan to expand and modernize its power and natural gas operations and to reduce emissions.
BoE’s Pill says rates need to rise, but not to 5.25%
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further, but not as high as the 5.25% level which financial markets had priced in before the central bank’s latest rate decision, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday. Pill was giving a presentation to...
Marketmind: Massaging the message
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. If you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, you definitely shouldn’t judge a central bank policy decision by the headline move (or otherwise) in interest rates. In the past 24 hours the...
Latam’s MercadoLibre’s net profit rises 36%, fueled by fintech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter net income up 36% from a year earlier, as it nearly doubled its fintech revenues, helping offset a relative slowdown in online shopping. The Argentina-based company, which operates in countries across Latin America, posted...
Sanofi, Astra win EU approval for prevention of infant RSV
(Reuters) – The European Commission on Friday approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s Beyfortus for the prevention of a common and highly contagious type of respiratory infections in infants. The long-acting therapy, also known as nirsevimab, was given EU marketing authorisation for the prevention of disease from infections caused by...
