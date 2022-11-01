Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
EXTENDED CLASS PERIOD: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Against Palantir Technologies Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case - PLTR
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) common stock between September 30, 2020 and August 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including purchases pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus used in connection with the offer, sale, and direct listing of Palantir Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) beginning on or about September 30, 2020 (the “Offering”). Captioned Shijun Liu, Individually and as Trustee of The Liu Family Trust 2019 v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-2893 (D. Colo.), the Palantir class action lawsuit charges Palantir as well as certain of its top executive officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two previously filed complaints are also pending – Cupat v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02384 (D. Colo.), and Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02805 (D. Colo.).
Woonsocket Call
Acrisure Announces Incremental Term Loan Facility
Acrisure, LLC (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed a senior secured incremental term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1 billion (the “incremental term loans”). The incremental term loans will constitute a new tranche of term loans under the Company’s existing credit agreement, among Acrisure Intermediate, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct parent company of the Company, the Company, the guarantors party thereto from time to time, the lenders party thereto from time to time, and JPMorgan Chase Bank. N.A., as administrative agent.
Woonsocket Call
Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
Comments / 0