Latest on World Series ticket availability, how to avoid scams

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are set to meet for Game 3 after Monday night's rain delay.

According to StubHub, sales for Game 3 spiked 25% overnight. At 4 p.m., about 250 tickets were still available but have gone up in price considerably.

At 12 p.m. Tuesday, the lowest price for tickets was $500. But by 4 p.m., that had jumped to almost $1,000 for standing room only.

"The rain delay kind of worked out nicely," said Shawn Buehler, who lives in Washington, D.C.

His original plan had been to watch Game 4 but he shifted and is rooting for the Phils in Game 3.

"I'm a lot happier to be here for Game 3. I think it'll be a better atmosphere just being the first game for the series at home," he said.

Brayden Chonaker, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, said there's a perk to sticking with Game 4: "I'm missing school today, so now I'm gonna miss classes again tomorrow."

Elizabeth Gray of Pensacola, Florida, had to change her return flight she's not complaining. She told us, "I think it's good for the Phillies.. I think it gives them another day of rest.. we're going to bring it home tonight."

If you already have tickets to the game, don't worry.

Adam Budelli of StubHub says, "We went on the backend and updated the dates on the tickets, so your Game 3 now should look correct. It's a Tuesday."

If you're buying tickets, use a trusted source like StubHub, which has a partnership with Major League Baseball and the Phillies. Just download the StubHub app and use the transfer feature.

"The ticket will instantly be downloaded into your app, so you click one button, you'll be able to see that ticket right there," said Budelli.

Don't bother going to the Phillies ticket window. They're closed as there are no paper tickets. They are mobile only.

Vivid Seats says to get your tickets, download the MLB app.

"If your emails match, your tickets will automatically transfer from Vivid Seats into your MLB app when they're ready to be delivered to you," said Vivid Seats.

Do not purchase from someone who offers a screenshot of a ticket.

Budelli warns, "That's very dangerous because you don't know how many times that person might have tried to sell that ticket to someone else."

Also, do not post a picture of your ticket on social media. Someone could steal it.

If you're interested in Games 4 and 5, be aware that those games saw at least a 10% jump in sales overnight.