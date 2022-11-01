Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween
While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son celebrates his first Halloween
Tristan Thompson spent Halloween with Khloé Kardashian and their two kids; therefore, Maralee Nichols made sure the son she shares with the basketball player also had a great time while celebrating his first-ever spooky season. Nichols took to social media to share snaps of her and Tristan’s 10-month-old...
Elite Daily
Behold: Freeform's 25 Days Of Christmas Schedule Has Arrived
There are many ways networks and streaming services go ham for the holidays. There are those like Netflix and Hallmark, where the focus is on all the new offerings for the year, sometimes starting before Halloween. Then there are those like Disney+ and Lifetime, who aren’t going to mess around with skipping spooky season, but are all in on the holiday spirit come the first of November. Then there’s Freeform, whose 25 Days Of Christmas 2022 schedule may have been released on the heels of Halloween, but will politely wait until December, when everyone is good and ready, to start in earnest.
Usher Dresses Up in 'Trolls' Halloween Costume with His Kids After First Picks Failed
Usher's Halloween didn't go quite as planned. The R&B singer initially shared photos of his two youngest kids, son Sire Castrello, 13 months, and daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, from a recent photoshoot where Sire was a sumo wrestler and Sovereign was Maribel from Disney's Encanto. He later shared the photo...
PopSugar
Make the Season Merry With 2022's Best New Holiday Romance Books
It just wouldn't be the holidays without a slew of new holiday romance books to embrace everything joyful and bright about the "most wonderful time of the year"! This year, as always, plenty of adorable new titles are guaranteed to make your heart beat a little faster on those chilly winter nights. Just like your favorite holiday movies, these books pair perfectly with a nice cup of hot cocoa and a cozy blanket, guaranteed to make even a grinch believe in love.
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Pregnant Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Parody Juno Movie for Halloween — See the Photo!
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who are expecting their first baby together, dressed up as Juno MacGuff and Paulie Bleeker for Halloween Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are centering their Halloween costumes around her baby bump. The couple took inspiration from the movie Juno, posting a shared photo on Instagram depicting Aiko dressed as the title character Juno MacGuff (played by Elliot Page on film) and Big Sean as Juno's boyfriend Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera). Matching the movie poster, Aiko showed a profile view of her baby bump with...
In Style
Beyoncé and Jay Z Shared a Rare Glimpse of Their Children While Dressed in Full Halloween Garb
It’s not every day that the masses get a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s sweet family of five, but the singer just shared the most adorable photo in honor of Halloween alongside her husband, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — and they may have just won best group costume of the year.
Kid In Spooky Costume Does Sweetest Thing When Tiny Trick-or-Treater Is Too Scared of It
The dad was so thankful.
pawesome.net
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes
It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
12tomatoes.com
Man Uses Drones To Create 400Ft-Tall Halloween Display
October is the month of Halloween. That means homes that are kitted out in all kinds of spooky decorations. Now, I love to decorate for Halloween as much as the next person, but my home is never a show-stopping spectacle. However, every neighborhood has that one home that puts the others to shame. Tom BetGeorge is that neighbor that goes all out for his yearly Halloween light show.
Dog owners share snaps of their maleficent mutts all dressed up for Halloween
DEVILISH dog owners have been sharing snaps online of their maleficent mutts all dressed up for Halloween. The mutts, who you would not want to cross on a late night walkies, have been taking the internet by storm. Costumes have been inspired by a wide variety of sources as they...
Popculture
Lizzo Transforms Into Miss Piggy for Halloween Photoshoot
Lizzo channeled one sexy swine with her Halloween costume as she transformed herself into Miss Piggy for the spooky holiday Monday. The "Good as Hell" artist took to Instagram to with a recreation of the character's iconic 1980s photoshoot as a tribute to her "forever icon," posing in a nude bodysuit with a faux snake to accompany her blonde wig, pig nose and ears.
’25 Days Of Christmas’ Schedule 2022: See The Full Lineup Of Holiday Faves
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons. 4:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. 11:35 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 9:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 11:30 p.m. – The Star (2017) 1:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy...
Halloween Has Changed
Opinion | When people think of Halloween they picture a particularly American holiday with candy, costumes, and mischief, but Halloween has its somewhat ambiguous origins in multiple countries. Halloween is much more an amalgamation of multiple holidays and traditions. The earliest accounts we have of Halloween being celebrated is the record of a pagan Gaelic holiday named Samhain (pronounced SAH-won). Samhain was a celebration of the beginning of the winter and the end of summer. Celebrated on the night of October 31st through to the dawn of November 1st. Roughly situated between the winter equinox and the summer solstice, to mark the end of the harvest. Samhain was also a tradition of honoring and celebrating the dead. It was believed that the barrier between the living and the dead was weakest during this time, allowing recently dead spirits to be free to haunt, comfort, or escape their spiritual purgatory to either ascend to heaven or plummet to the underworld.
Allure
I Never Thought I'd See Mariah Carey With Jet-Black Hair, But Here We Are
Carey used a major beauty transformation to ring in the holiday season. Many call Mariah Carey the "queen of Christmas," and while she's graced our Instagram feeds, numerous album covers, and award show red carpets with her signature caramel blonde curls since the '90s, her latest spooky cameo brought out the grunge side of the singer with a jet-black hair color.
AOL Corp
Blue Ivy Is Truly the Perfect Penny in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's ‘Proud Family’ Halloween Costume
Beyoncé waited a couple days to let other celebrities post their Halloween costumes before issuing her own showstopper look for Halloween 2022: her family's spot-on The Proud Family costume. Beyoncé pulls double duty, dressing as both grandma Suga Mama and mom Trudy Proud. Jay-Z was dad Oscar Proud, while Blue Ivy was the show's protagonist Penny Proud. Her twin brother and sister Sir and Rumi were Penny's twin brother and sister BeBe and CeCe Proud. This group costume was truly made for the Carters—and they leaned in, with Bey and Blue wearing impeccable hairstyles to perfect their looks.
BBC
Halloween: Burnley pirate-themed house leaves owner's son bemused
A mother who has given her home a pirate theme for Halloween said she wanted to cheer up locals amid the "doom and gloom" era. Sally and her husband were inspired by their son's favourite film, Pirates of the Caribbean, and had a pirate ship built from second-hand items in Burnley.
All the Sweet & Spooky Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes You May Have Missed
Kids generally love playing dress-up any time of year, but come Halloween, even the adults get involved — including some of the world’s most famous families. While we’re sure many of you did your due diligence on Instagram yesterday, we’ve rounded up every sweet and spooky celebrity kid and family Halloween costume for those of you who were giving your thumbs a break — or delighting in too much candy to focus on the internet’s cutest costumes.
