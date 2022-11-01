Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Agrees To Cover Costs Of WWE’s Hush Money Investigation
The pro wrestling world was shocked to learn of Vince McMahon’s affair involving a former employee. It was also reported that Vince McMahon paid $12 million to four women over a 16-year period to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. He continued paying through that hush money investigation.
Jade Cargill Says Every Woman In AEW Is Capable Of 5-Star Matches
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. She is utterly infallible so far, and fans are getting behind her. She is proud of the AEW women’s division and so, she made a bold claim recently.
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
Drew McIntyre Teases Forming A Faction To Take On The Bloodline
Drew McIntyre is currently one of the top Superstars in WWE, and he clearly loves his profession. He won the WWE Champion on two different occasions and continues to be a beloved star. After a heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, McIntyre has hinted at forming his own faction.
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Traveled Without AJ Styles Because They Were Miserable In WWE
AJ Styles is known to have a close bond with his OC teammates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They have been known to be close friends for many years and have amazing comradery appearing together on-screen. However, an interesting fact to know is that Styles use to ride together with Gallows and Anderson from town to town.
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
R-Truth Likely Suffered ‘Very Serious’ Injury On WWE NXT This Week
The WWE locker room is full of talented Superstars who go out of their way to entertain fans. R-Truth is one such Superstar, who has seen a career resurgence over the past few years. The most-decorated WWE 24/7 Champion in history suffered an injury on NXT this week, and it seems his injury is worse than initially thought.
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
Tony Khan Won’t Comment On The Elite’s Status After AEW Dynamite Teases
The Elite got into a brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel after All Out, and were stripped of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship as a result of their actions. It appears that Kenny Omega and The Bucks are getting closer to the end of their suspension period, but there’s no definitive word on that.
WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE will present their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fans are certainly excited about the event, especially because of how well the Elimination Chamber event turned out. WWE Superstars obviously had to travel to Saudi Arabia, and it seems quite a few have already reached the country.
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky Still Aren’t Used To WWE’s Non-Stop Lifestyle
Bayley was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. She finally returned during WWE SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. Their Damage CTRL faction has been receiving a lot of mixed reactions since then, but it seems Kai and Sky still aren’t used to WWE’s hectic schedule.
Samoa Joe Cuts A Promo After AEW Rampage Goes Off The Air
Samoa Joe remains one of the top stars in AEW after he made his return to AEW television a while ago. Since then, fans have been very happy to see him back. In fact, Samoa Joe even cut a promo after AEW Rampage went off the air this week. This...
WWE Blasted For Making Austin Theory Mean ‘Nothing’
Austin Theory eventually found himself on the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. While he had a solid start on the main roster, it all changed after Vince McMahon retired, which led to Theory falling down the pecking order and constantly being on the receiving end of losses. It is no surprise that WWE was also blasted for how they have booked Theory for the past couple of months.
Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’
Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
