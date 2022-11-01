Read full article on original website
Stephen J.E. Harris, Clinton
Stephen J.E. Harris, age 72, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31. He was born in Corinth, MS, to J.E. and Frances Harris on April 30, 1950. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Roberta, daughters Carlie and Emily, grandchildren, Kathleen and...
Mary Linda Jones Jenkins, Kingston
Mary Linda Jones Jenkins, age 76, of Kingston, went home to be with her blessed Savior Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the one whom she had wanted to see for so long. Her faith and joy are now complete. She was born June 2, 1946, in Campbell County, growing up in Jacksboro, Tennessee. Linda was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She served the Lord faithfully, playing the piano and singing for over 35 years. Linda loved to laugh and read God‘s word. She was active in all her grandkids lives, helping to raise them in church. She also taught them to sing and to serve the Lord, teaching them the true meaning of family, loyalty, and devotion. She loved praising the Lord. Everyone knew if anyone could touch Jesus’ ear, it was her. Special thank you from the family to their brothers and sisters in Christ who have shared precious moments through the years and have prayed for them & held them up to Jesus when needed. Praise his name! Preceded in death for a blessed reunion by her son, Charles Thomas Jones; father, Charles Chapman: mother, Bessie Wilson; first husband, Jessie Jones; brother, Ronnie Chapman; sister, Patsy Burton; many friends and loved ones.
Carolyn McDaniel, Clinton
Carolyn McDaniel, age 75 of Clinton, Tn. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tn. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Thomas Boyd Humphreys and Mayme Sue Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years and the love of her life Sammy H. McDaniel, Sr. Carolyn was a member of 411 Baptist Church. She retired as the Officer Manager, Food Service for the Anderson County School System.
Large Brush and Forest Fire in Roane County
Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have been on the scene of a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain on Walden’s Ridge west of Harriman since last night. The woods and brush fire from this past weekend on Walden’s ridge, above Interstate 40, between Rockwood and Harriman, rekindled Wednesday sending forestry officials back to the scene to help get fire lines cut around it. West Roane County Fire officials were first at the scene last night to check it out but realized that the fire was out of their hands due to it being up on the ridge and spraying of water was just impossible from the interstate.
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. Daylight Saving impact on our bodies. Sleep experts say switching back to standard time is the easier switch...
State officials present second TCAD grant to Senior Center
CLINTON – It was a fun morning at the Anderson County Senior Center Thursday when state officials presented a large check representing the second competitive grant the county facility has received from the State Legislature in the last year. Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan, who...
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
Fence company robbed at gunpoint in Hixson Friday
HIXSON, Tenn. — Someone robbed a business on Hixson Pike at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The robbery happened at a A-Affordable Fence Company on the 7600 block of Hixson Pike at about 11 a.m. No one was hurt. Right now, authorities say...
Early voting report for Bradley County
Early voting in Tennessee closed yesterday at 6 p.m. WCLE received reports of people standing in lines to vote yesterday. 1,399 people voted in Bradley County yesterday, bringing the early voting total to 12,278, which is more than the total number of people who voted in the August 4th election. In August, only 10,011 people voted total- that’s combining early votes and ballots cast on Election Day.
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
James A. Fleischman, Clinton
James A. Fleischman, 75, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, November 2nd. James was born on November 9, 1946, to Marjorie A. Baumgartner and Alfred W. Fleischman. Many knew him as Jim, or Papaw Jim. He was a good, loving man who took care of...
Two indicted for March carjacking in Sevier County
A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Hunter Irons
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Hunter Irons. He was born and raised in Florida and moved to Crossville in 2016. In his time off he enjoys performing locally as a pro wrestler and playing video games. He hopes to eventually become a patrol deputy. Hunter Irons will be working with the Corrections Division as a Corrections Officer.
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
Crossville’s Veterans Parade Saturday, November 5, 2022 At 10AM
Crossville’s Veterans Parade will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am. This year’s Grand Marshall is retired Colonel Roberta Dean, who served nearly 30 years in the United States Air Force. Among her many accomplishments, Major Dean flew missions in Operation Dessert Storm, deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. She was promoted to full Colonel and commanded a detachment of Pave Hawk helicopters and was injured in battle. Once retired, Colonel Dean flew several drug interdiction missions in Arizona. Originally from Oregon, she calls Crossville home and spends her time working with Veterans groups, youth groups and can be found at the Model Railroad Exhibit at the Crossville Outlet Mall. Crossville’s Veterans Parade is this Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10am. The parade will start at Cumberland County High School, go up Stanley Street, turn west on Main Street and end at the Church of Christ on Main. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
Michael Leon Stephens, Knoxville
Michael Leon Stephens, age 31, of Knoxville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 31st, 2022 in Knoxville. Michael was a caring father, husband, and brother who had an infectious grin and an adventurous spirit. He was happily married to his best friend, and he was a loving and playful father. In his free time, Michael loved being outdoors, especially four-wheeling, hiking, and fishing. He was a people person who enjoyed being with his friends. Michael was a protective and loving brother to his sister Kaitlyn, and often very pesky. His kind spirit will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
