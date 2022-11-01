ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cinemablend

See Johnny Depp In A Feathered Tricorn Hat In New Look At His Post-Trial Jeanne Du Barry Role

Actor Johnny Depp has been in the public eye for decades, and is known for being a versatile onscreen talent. Although most recently his name has been associated with his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and the various allegations of abuse that they’ve each made against the other. As their defamation case goes through the appeals process, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has taken on a variety of new jobs, both behind and in front of the camera. Now we can see Depp in a feathered tricorn hat in a new look at his post-trial Jeanne Du Barry role.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Distractify

New Photos of Johnny Depp Spark Concern From Fans Regarding His Health

Content warning: This article mentions alcohol and drug abuse. Following his successful high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots and released a joint album with guitarist Jeff Beck titled "18." The pair have since embarked on a tour together, playing gigs all over Europe and North America throughout 2022.
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Sells Mansion In Which Severed Finger Incident Occurred For Highest Price Ever

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently in the appeals process. In the meantime, both stars have been moving on with their lives, which includes selling homes they once owned. Heard recently sold a house in Southern California, but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has now made history in Australia by selling his mansion, the site of one of the more high-profile incidents in the timeline of the tumultuous relationship between Depp and Heard, for the highest price ever in Queensland.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.

