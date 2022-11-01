Read full article on original website
Texas A&M football has flu outbreak before Florida game, QB Conner Weigman among Aggies' questionable players
Texas A&M is dealing with a flu outbreak on campus and within the football program, and it will leave the status of multiple A&M players in limbo for its game against Florida — including quarterback Conner Weigman — according to a report Saturday by Pete Thamel. This echoes what GigEm247 reported Friday night on the Junction message board for VIP subscribers, that Weigman "didn't get cleared" and "still under the weather" days after being diagnosed. Haynes King is set to start with Eli Stowers as the backup.
Multiple Texas A&M players missing in warmups for Florida game (updated)
Texas A&M is missing several players today in warm ups prior to their kickoff with Florida on ESPN due to both injuries and an outbreak of flu on campus this week. Here's a list of them. - One of the flu victims is freshman quarterback Conner Weigman who was still...
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football
Lane Kiffin has become one of the most likable coaches in the nation during his time at Ole Miss.
Live Updates: Florida 17, Texas A&M 14 1Q
Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) is desperately looking for a win this weekend as the Aggies host Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) at Kyle Field. A&M is mired in a four-game losing streak and badly needs a victory both for momentum and to help toward a bowl berth. A lot of...
Fearless Forecast | Our bold predictions on how SEC action plays out this weekend
With no Ole Miss game this weekend, we thought what the heck, we would try our predictive skills out on the rest of the SEC. There are certainly some key and critical games to be played out Saturday while the Rebels finally enjoy the benefits of a Saturday off. Some of us went into a little more detail than others, and that's OK. Here are our picks for the weekend...
Solomon Washington paces Aggies in exhibition win over A&M-Kingsville
In their final tune-up before tipping off the season on Monday night, Texas A&M men’s basketball rolled to a 90-47 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville in an exhibition game at Reed Arena on Friday night. It was a chance for fans to not only see several returners from last season...
Oxford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College changing its name
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
Daily Mississippian
Flatland Cavalry brings Texas charm to Oxford
A mix of both Texas and Nashville influences, Flatland Cavalry consists of leader and chief lyricist Cleto Cordero, fiddle player Wesley Hall, guitarist Reid Dillon, drummer Jason Albers, bassist Jonathan Saenz and utility instrumentalist Adam Gallegos. The country music band visits The Lyric in Oxford tonight following the release of...
University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social media on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went Pride of […]
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
hottytoddy.com
Beloved Political Science Professor Mourned by Campus Community
John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
panolian.com
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
