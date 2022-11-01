Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
KSBW.com
Taylor Swift adds second concert date in Bay Area in August 2023
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Music superstar Taylor Swift has announced that she is adding a second concert in the Bay Area to The Eras Tour tour due to overwhelming demand. The shows will be on July 29 and August 3 at Levi's Stadium. It's Swift's first time at Levi's...
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Take a Shot at Biggest Lottery Jackpot in History
Powerball players have a chance at winning $1.6 billion Saturday -- the biggest lottery jackpot in history. Many Bay Area residents feel like they have a billion reasons to ignore the odds and get in the game. NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith was in San Francisco Friday where the lottery...
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, she shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
KTVU FOX 2
Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Bay Area 7-Eleven
Nobody took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot but two winners scored $1 million.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
KSBW.com
Lil Nas X hologram to light up the night sky of San Francisco with drone show
SAN FRANCISCO — It's a bird... It's a plane... It's Lil Nas X?. A massive 3D hologram projection of Lil Nas X accompanied with a drone show will light up the night sky near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, Thursday night. The stunt is part of the League of...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge
A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
OMG This House Is Really $849k In California
The housing market is INSANE! This property will prove my point, a 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. The what needs to be called a studio has no bedrooms and only one bathroom. The house was built in 1914 and is listed as a single family residence.
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Part of the figure-eight roadway at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks is still on track to be converted into a pedestrian and bicyclist haven for the next few decades, thanks to a $1.9 million grant award from the state.
tmpresale.com
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Who Do I Think I Am Tours show in San Jose, CA Jan 14th, 2023 – presale code
We have the brand new Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Who Do I Think I Am Tour presale code 😀 During this presale everyone who has the code has the chance to purchase tickets before anyone else 🙂. You won’t want to miss Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Who Do I Think I Am Tour’s...
