Santa Clara, CA

KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
KTVU FOX 2

Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay

SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge

A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

OMG This House Is Really $849k In California

The housing market is INSANE! This property will prove my point, a 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. The what needs to be called a studio has no bedrooms and only one bathroom. The house was built in 1914 and is listed as a single family residence.
OAKLAND, CA
Josue Torres

New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
oaklandside.org

New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA

