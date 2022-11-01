Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom blocks funding and rejects homelessness plans from across the state
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday his administration has blocked $1 billion in funding for all cities, counties and organizations in California seeking special funds to help with their plans to address homelessness, saying their proposals were not aggressive enough in tackling the issue. The funds are part of the state's...
KSBW.com
Monterey and San Benito counties react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection, calling it 'a mistake'
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
KSBW.com
California program offers money for earthquake protection
There is a new program where people can get cash to pay for earthquake protection. The 'Brace and Bolt' program gives eligible homeowners money to pay for what is known as a 'seismic retrofit.' The idea is to lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake. Like most California homeowners,...
KSBW.com
Gas prices dip below $5 on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices continued to go down on Wednesday across the Central Coast, with many stations selling a gallon for less than $5. It's the cheapest gas has been in California since the beginning of the year. On Wednesday, AAA listed the average price for a gallon...
KSBW.com
Carmel extends wood-burning fires pits for six months
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Carmel beachgoers will get an extra six months to use wood-burning fire pits south of 10th Avenue. Councilmembers unanimously approved the extension this week. The city has been experimenting with cleaner alternatives since 2016 in an effort to keep the beach as pristine as possible. It's...
KSBW.com
Northern California's wildfire threat dwindles as weather pattern favors cooler, damper conditions
For the first time since the water year began on Oct. 1, measurable rain and snow fell across Northern California on Tuesday. Of course, this isn't the first time the region has seen rain this fall season. Between Sept. 18 and 21, downtown Sacramento picked up nearly half an inch of rain. Some spots in the Foothills saw over an inch of rainfall during that same stretch.
KSBW.com
Pebble Beach Golf Links to host U.S. Women's Open for first time
The U.S. Women's Open is coming to Pebble Beach Golf Links. It will be the 78th U.S. Women's Open but the first held at the iconic course. Pebble Beach will host the major in July 2023. The tournament's assistant director Allison Burns says this is a monumental moment for women's sports.
KSBW.com
Hail and strong winds expected in areas near Watsonville: NWS
INTERLAKEN, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for areas north of Watsonville. According to the NWS, the area is expected to received pea sized hail and gusts up to 40 mph. Interlaken, Freedom and Corralitos all fall under the alert. The NWS...
