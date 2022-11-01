Situated at the southernmost entrance to Alaska’s iconic Inside Passage and just 90 minutes from Seattle, Salmon Falls Resort is a 51-room waterfront resort best known for its majestic setting and world-class salmon fishing. Following the stress and chaos of planning a vacation during the pandemic, travelers are eager for a worry-free vacation experience, and Salmon Falls Resort is pivoting to an all-inclusive model for the 2023 season. One bill without hidden fees or surprises allows guests to indulge and explore without worry, and there’s a certain freedom that comes from knowing everything is taken care of.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO