Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield turns higher after Fed's Powell says rates will go higher than expected
Treasury yields swung wildly Wednesday as traders tried to decipher the Federal Reserve's message on its tightening path after the central bank approved another big rate hike. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equaling 0.01%. Treasurys. The Fed on Wednesday approved a fourth consecutive three-quarter...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Why Stocks Are Bouncing Back Despite Fears a Recession Is Coming
Despite still-high inflation and fears of a looming recession, stocks made a major comeback in October. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the month up about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, climbed 14% for its best month since 1976. The gains come amid what's...
US News and World Report
Fed's Evans Says Smaller Rate Hikes Make Sense, Front-Loading Done
(Reuters) - It is time for the Federal Reserve to shift to smaller interest rate hikes to avoid tightening monetary policy more than needed, and slow the pace further once risks become more "two-sided," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Friday. "From here on out, I don't think it's...
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
It's Not Just Twitter. These Big Tech Companies Also Announced Layoffs
Twitter launched a massive round of layoffs on Friday, just about a week after Elon Musk acquired the company. While the situation at Twitter is extreme — close to half of the workforce could reportedly be let go — it’s not the only tech business announcing layoffs.
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
CNET
Today's Mortgage Rates for Nov. 1, 2022: Major Rate Dips
While a closely followed mortgage rate was down, in general over the last week, rates were varied. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates crept higher, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages shrank. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages increased. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the...
The 2023 Recession
Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor Won't Block Extradition Linked to S. Korea Ferry Sinking
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid by a businessman to block his extradition to South Korea to face embezzlement charges that stemmed from a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people. Sotomayor rejected Yoo Hyuk-Kee's request to prevent his extradition from going forward while...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Must 'Take Responsibility' for Breakdown in Climate Ties
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said. Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett Again Declines to Block Biden Student Debt Relief
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case.
Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
US News and World Report
Biden Vows to 'Free Iran' in West Coast Campaign Speech
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. "Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech in California,...
US News and World Report
Speculators' Net Long USD Bets Shrink to a More Than 1-Year Low -CFTC, Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was...
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
This Indicator Suggests Something Surprising for the Stock Market
While the S&P 500 index surged 8% in October, sentiment toward stocks dipped, as measured by Bank of America’s Sell Side Indicator (SSI). The Indicator tracks Wall Street strategists’ recommended equity allocation. The SSI slid to 52.8% in October, the lowest level since early 2017, from 53.58% in September.
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
PayPal shares tumble after forecast cut, spending slowdown warning
Nov 4 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) shares dropped nearly 6% in morning trade on Friday after the digital payments heavyweight lowered its annual revenue forecast, warning of a bleak holiday quarter as consumers cut back on discretionary spends.
getnews.info
Barrier Films Demand to Surge at 5.3% CAGR, Creating US$ US$ 40.1 Billion Market Opportunity by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 109 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Barrier Films Market””. Barrier Films Market by Material (PE, PET, PP, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe)
Comments / 0