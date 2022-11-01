Read full article on original website
Musk's past tweets reveal clues about Twitter's new owner
He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don’t turn to Elon Musk for public health predictions. “Probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April,” the world’s richest man tweeted about COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic was ramping up. It’s one of many tweets that offer a glimpse into the mind of Twitter’s new owner and moderator in chief. Playful, aggressive and sometimes reckless, Musk’s past tweets show how he has used social media to tout his businesses, punch back at critics and burnish his brand as a brash billionaire who is unafraid to speak his mind. Musk joined Twitter in 2009 and now has more than 112 million followers — the third most of any account after former president Barack Obama and Canadian singer Justin Bieber. He had long mused about purchasing the platform before the $ 44 billion deal was finalized last week.
Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?
Pariss Chandler built a community for Black tech workers on Twitter that eventually became the foundation for her own recruitment company.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk to fire half of Twitter employees: report
SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk is set to lay off about 3,700 jobs at Twitter, according to a Bloomberg report. Twitter will announce the job cuts to employees on Friday, Bloomberg reported. Additionally, Musk apparently plans to reverse the company's current policy of allowing them to work from the location of their choice, noting that most employees will be asked to report to offices, the report stated.
Twitter's cold layoff process and the law
SAN FRANCISCO - Even before Elon Musk, Twitter employees were already looking at possible layoffs, but not on the scale new owner Musk has envisioned; a huge number still unknown, but likely in the thousands. It could be between 1,000 to 5,000 layoffs. Musk's roller-coaster takeover of Twitter has already...
#LoveWhereYouWorked: Here are some of the people who got laid off from Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform as a source of reliable information just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter...
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey silent about Musk's takeover
SAN FRANCISCO - Tech entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been virtually silent since Elon Musk took the helm and launched a major overhaul of the company, that included mass layoffs. Musk's takeover over the San Francisco-based company has been chaotic, firing top executives including CEO Paraj Agrawal...
Mass layoffs underway at Twitter ahead of potential legal fallout
Mass layoffs are underway at Twitter just a week after billionaire Elon Musk took over the company. Former employees simultaneously filed a class-action lawsuit.
Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs; class action suit filed
SAN FRANCISCO - Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform as some fought back with a class action lawsuit saying they weren't given enough notice that they would be out of a job. In a letter to employees obtained by...
