NOTE: All lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. The TCU Horned Frogs got a win in Morgantown for the first time since 2014 and tossed a TD pass in the final minute on 4th and 1 to get a 10-point victory and cover as 7.5-point favorites. TCU moved to 8-0 on the season and 7-1 against the spread this season. Texas Tech is coming off a bad home loss, dropping a 45-17 result as 1.5-point favorites vs. Baylor in Lubbock. The Red Raiders 4-4 straight up and against the spread for the season. Both teams have consistently hit the over on the point total, going 12-4 above the total.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO