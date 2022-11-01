Read full article on original website
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
frogsowar.com
Bet the Frogs: vs. Texas Tech
NOTE: All lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. The TCU Horned Frogs got a win in Morgantown for the first time since 2014 and tossed a TD pass in the final minute on 4th and 1 to get a 10-point victory and cover as 7.5-point favorites. TCU moved to 8-0 on the season and 7-1 against the spread this season. Texas Tech is coming off a bad home loss, dropping a 45-17 result as 1.5-point favorites vs. Baylor in Lubbock. The Red Raiders 4-4 straight up and against the spread for the season. Both teams have consistently hit the over on the point total, going 12-4 above the total.
Red Raiders vs. Horned Frogs Staff Predictions
The staff of Red Raider Review provide their predictions for Saturday's Texas Tech-TCU game in Fort Worth.
frogsowar.com
How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
NOV. 5 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 11:00 AM. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. No. 7 TCU returns home to face Texas Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by FOX with its Big Noon Kickoff show on campus.
Fact or Fiction: TCU Getting Screwed, Will Levis, Mike Locksley
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he discusses whether TCU got screwed by the CFP rankings, if Will Levis...
frogsowar.com
Frogs O’ War Podcast: Texas Tech Preview
TCU Football is 8-0 after a 10-point victory at West Virginia, with the Red Raiders up next on Fox’s Big Noon Saturday from Fort Worth. Russ & Anthony break down the win over the Mountaineers and the keys to the match up with the Red Raiders. Also Covered:. TCU...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech
Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
frogsowar.com
TCU Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Preview
Question: How might you follow-up one of the greatest seasons and best tournament performances in TCU Basketball’s program history?. Answer: Run it back with nearly the same squad; another year of bonding, building upon adversity together, and adding some potential flair with a couple of transfers and a touted freshman on campus.
247Sports
TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues
TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
WFAA
TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney accepts UIL state championship ruling, undecided how to proceed
McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
CW33 NewsFix
High School Football Showdown on CW33: Hurst L.D. Bell vs. Euless Trinity
With the last games of the regular season upon us, teams are playing to decide seeding while others are in a win-or-go-home scenario. This week, the Thursday highlighted game on CW33 will feature just that: two teams vying for a playoff spot. A strong Hurst L.D. Bell squad is taking...
Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
Dallas Observer
225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington
225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?
Wednesday was a big day for the popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B with three new stores opening across the state- in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano. Eager H-E-B fans lined the entrance to be among the first to enter the new stores.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they're one of the most diverse states in the entire country.
klbjfm.com
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce, ‘Two Icons- One Night’ Show in Arlington, TX
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have never performed on- stage together, until now!. “Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 11 @ 10am local time.” Nicks announced on an Instagram post promoting the upcoming shows. The legendary pair...
