Fort Worth, TX

frogsowar.com

Bet the Frogs: vs. Texas Tech

NOTE: All lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. The TCU Horned Frogs got a win in Morgantown for the first time since 2014 and tossed a TD pass in the final minute on 4th and 1 to get a 10-point victory and cover as 7.5-point favorites. TCU moved to 8-0 on the season and 7-1 against the spread this season. Texas Tech is coming off a bad home loss, dropping a 45-17 result as 1.5-point favorites vs. Baylor in Lubbock. The Red Raiders 4-4 straight up and against the spread for the season. Both teams have consistently hit the over on the point total, going 12-4 above the total.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

NOV. 5 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 11:00 AM. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. No. 7 TCU returns home to face Texas Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by FOX with its Big Noon Kickoff show on campus.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

Frogs O’ War Podcast: Texas Tech Preview

TCU Football is 8-0 after a 10-point victory at West Virginia, with the Red Raiders up next on Fox’s Big Noon Saturday from Fort Worth. Russ & Anthony break down the win over the Mountaineers and the keys to the match up with the Red Raiders. Also Covered:. TCU...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech

Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Preview

Question: How might you follow-up one of the greatest seasons and best tournament performances in TCU Basketball’s program history?. Answer: Run it back with nearly the same squad; another year of bonding, building upon adversity together, and adding some potential flair with a couple of transfers and a touted freshman on campus.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues

TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney accepts UIL state championship ruling, undecided how to proceed

McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
MCKINNEY, TX
High School Football PRO

Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burleson High School football team will have a game with Seguin High School - Arlington on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
ARLINGTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington

225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX

