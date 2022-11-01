Halloween is over, which means that the most wonderful time of year is just around the corner. Before you know it, you’ll be hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” in every store you step into. It’s time to break out your cozy sweaters and wear all the festive shades of holiday red — especially on your nails because TikTok recently revived the staple crimson manicure thanks to a certain viral theory about the nail polish color.

1 DAY AGO