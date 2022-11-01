Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
Ariana Grande Just Changed Up Her Signature Hair and Makeup Look
Everyone goes through different periods in their life. I mean, just take my emo phase, circa 2006 as a prime example. Though, thankfully (for all of our sakes), I quickly grew out of that. And now, just like my 7-year-old self, Ariana Grande has, too, entered a new stage in her life. In terms of her beauty aesthetic, that is.
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
seventeen.com
Queen Camilla Is Changing Up a Royal Tradition When It Comes to Her "Ladies-in-Waiting"
Now that Camilla has leveled up from a Duchess to a Queen, she gets certain perks. You know, like a giant palace and a collection of several fancy/problematic crowns. But traditionally, Queens also have "ladies-in-waiting," aka a group of friends whose literal job is to chill with them. Ladies-in-waiting traditionally...
seventeen.com
Gigi Hadid's Smiley Face Patch Jeans Are Super Easy to DIY — Get the Look for Under $5
The Queen of California cool Gigi Hadid has spoken once again with her clothes. And this time, she's sending the message that fall and winter fashion should be bright and bold with a touch of whimsical elements. Name a more versatile street-style star than Gigi — we won't wait and...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez on How She Felt About Hailey Bieber’s Interview and Why Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend
Selena Gomez’s press tour for her documentary My Mind and Me continued today with the release of a very thorough cover story for Rolling Stone, in which Gomez discusses everything: her secret struggle with psychosis, how her bipolar disorder diagnosis has changed her life (including her future plans to have children), why she moved to New York City, and how Hailey Bieber’s Call Your Daddy podcast interview, in which Hailey spoke about Gomez and her husband Justin Bieber’s romantic relationship for the first time, affected her.
seventeen.com
Hailey Bieber Makes a Case for TikTok's Red Nail Theory in the New Tiffany & Co. Holiday Campaign
Halloween is over, which means that the most wonderful time of year is just around the corner. Before you know it, you’ll be hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” in every store you step into. It’s time to break out your cozy sweaters and wear all the festive shades of holiday red — especially on your nails because TikTok recently revived the staple crimson manicure thanks to a certain viral theory about the nail polish color.
seventeen.com
Bella Hadid Wore a Sparkly Top and Gold Necklaces to Go ATV Riding
Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents. She’s a model, an advocate, a businesswoman, and she’s singlehandedly bringing back low-rise pants. The fashion icon also appears to be a total adrenaline junkie, according to her latest Instagram posts. The supermodel knows how to get down and dirty without sacrificing drip.
seventeen.com
Playing Enola Holmes Made Millie Bobby Brown Afraid to Film “Stranger Things”
It-girl Millie Bobby Brown's new movie, Enola Holmes 2, is set to drop on Netflix this Friday, November 4. While the 18-year-old multihyphenate has expressed her love for Enola and described her as "more mature, hectic, and loud" in the film's sequel, she also says that the character may cause her some trouble while filming the upcoming season of Stranger Things.
Comments / 0