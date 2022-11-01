ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Mayor Daniel Biss explains how ranked-choice voting could impact Evanston

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wKbH_0iuwY1ap00

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss joins John Williams to talk about a referendum on the ballot for the upcoming election that asks Evanston voters if they want to use ranked-choice voting. Mayor Biss explains what ranked-choice working is and how it would work in Evanston.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago – Cannabis in Illinois: Understanding Social Equity Cannabis

November 3, 2022 Cannabis in Illinois: Understanding Social Equity Cannabis – moderated by WVON’s Kim Egonmwan – Ambrose Jackson, Doug Kelly, Lisbeth Vargas Jaimes City Club event description: Ambrose Jackson Ambrose Jackson is the Chairman and CEO of The 1937 Group. Prior to launching and gaining licensing for Illinois cannabis companies Parkway Dispensary, Helios Labs […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Biden and Harris expected in Chicago, help with midterm elections

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. O’Shea responds to Mayor Lightfoot’s WGN Radio interview

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent to discuss comments made by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to the show yesterday about the city’s 2023 budget for the Chicago Police Department and whether her plans will solve the department’s staffing problems. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Mayor Lightfoot on crime, city budget, and re-election bid

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent to discuss public safety, why her 2023 budget is the best plan forward for the city, supporting the Chicago Police Department, and her push to keep the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Shelley Gates: Time to bury the ‘college for all’ myth

I have been encouraged to see the recent uptick in interest in the concepts of college and career readiness in our community. Both District 65 and District 202 have had this topic on board agendas in the past month. Although there are many perspectives and opinions on exactly what it...
EVANSTON, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A Women Voters Group Is Urging Support For A Property Tax Hike For Cook County Forest Preserves

COOK COUNTY — A women voters group wants to persuade Cook County residents to back a referendum on next week’s ballot that would support local forest preserves. The League of Women Voters of Chicago has been campaigning for the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Referendum. The referendum asks if voters will back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, IL
porchdrinking.com

District Brew Yards Now Open in Wheeling, IL

District Brew Yards is well-known within the West Loop of Chicago as a pour-your-own beer hall with four different breweries in operation. After looking for expansion opportunities throughout the past year, the previous Ram Brewing location in Wheeling, Illinois was the perfect fit. The current West Loop location has four breweries in residency: Around the Bend Beer Co, Burnt City Brewing, Twisted Hippo and Casa Humilde Cerveceria. At the Wheeling location, customers will find these four breweries, as well as Histrionic Brewlab. In addition to these five breweries, there is an Added Libations Tab, where ciders and wines will be available.
WHEELING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park residents alarmed by claims in political mailer that looks like newspaper

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Northwestern announces timetable for $800 million stadium

Editor’s note: The original story has been changed to correct several errors in quotes. The RoundTable regrets the errors. Northwestern University officials released a timeline Thursday night covering their $800 million Ryan Field project from design and pre-construction stage, which is already underway, to the planned opening of their new stadium in fall 2026.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy