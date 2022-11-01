STORRS, Conn. - The Student Athlete Success Program (SASP) announced the Husky High Five winners for the month of October. The Husky High Five award recognizes UConn student-athletes that demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, growth, and improvement in their commitment to succeeding in the classroom, their sport, and/or in the area of service and leadership. This award recognizes and honors students who have achieved success in these areas through hard work and dedication. When nominating for the Husky High Five, recipients are selected on the criteria of demonstrating significant achievement in their coursework despite various challenges and showing growth in the areas of academics, personal development, leadership, and service.

