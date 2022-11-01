Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
University of Connecticut
Forever 32: Swin Cash to Have Number Retired
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut Division of Athletics will retire No. 32 in honor of former UConn women's basketball legend Swin Cash ahead of the Huskies' game vs. Texas on Monday, Nov. 14 in Gampel Pavilion. Cash was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Shutout #15 Boston College
STORRS, Conn. - The women's ice hockey team took game one in a two-game series against No. 15 Boston College by a score of 1-0 Friday night. Period 1: The Huskies got off to a strong start in the first period. Under a minute into the game, Coryn Tormala stormed down the ice finding an open Jada Habisch who would knock in the first goal of the night. UConn would continue to apply heavy pressure as they ended the first with 13 shots on goal to Boston College's three. At the end of the first, the score remained 1-0.
University of Connecticut
UConn Set for 76th Meeting With UMass
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut and University of Massachusetts are set to face-off for the 76th time on Friday night from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Friday's game will be "Huskies and Heroes" game honoring member of the military and their families. The Huskies and...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Set To Host Maine
STORRS, Conn. - The University of Connecticut men's hockey team is set to host the University of Maine for a two-game series Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm on Friday and 4:05pm Saturday, with both games being streamed on ESPN+. UConn enters the...
University of Connecticut
SASP Announces October Husky High Fives Winners
STORRS, Conn. - The Student Athlete Success Program (SASP) announced the Husky High Five winners for the month of October. The Husky High Five award recognizes UConn student-athletes that demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, growth, and improvement in their commitment to succeeding in the classroom, their sport, and/or in the area of service and leadership. This award recognizes and honors students who have achieved success in these areas through hard work and dedication. When nominating for the Husky High Five, recipients are selected on the criteria of demonstrating significant achievement in their coursework despite various challenges and showing growth in the areas of academics, personal development, leadership, and service.
University of Connecticut
Konte, Okafor Earn All-BIG EAST Honors
STORRS, Conn. - The BIG EAST Conference announced its conference awards and All-Conference team on Wednesday morning with junior Jada Konte and freshman Chioma Okafor earning recognition for the Huskies. Konte landed on the BIG EAST First Team for the first time in her career after leading the Huskies with...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Set for Another Big East Road Trip
Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's volleyball team is set for a second consecutive two-game road trip this weekend. The Huskies will face Xavier Friday, November 4 at 6 PM and Creighton on Sunday, November 6 at 12 PM. UConn enters the Big East matchups 13-10 overall and...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Earn All-BIG EAST Honors
The BIG EAST Conference announced their All-BIG EAST players and teams on the morning of Thursday, November 3rd with four UConn players earning honors, including a Freshman of the Year honor. Sol Simone, freshman from Argentina, was awarded All-BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and All-BIG EAST First Team. Senior back, Claire Jandewerth, was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team as well. Veteran goalkeeper, Cheyenne Sprecher, and freshman, Julia Bressler, were named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team.
University of Connecticut
MSOC loses to Georgetown on senior night
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team fell to the Georgetown Hoyas 1-0 Wednesday night at Ray Reid Field at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. With the loss the Huskies fell just short of a bid in the BIG EAST Tournament finishing the regular season in seventh place on twelve points, just a point shy of sixth place Creighton.
