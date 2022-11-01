ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wfsu.org

November 4, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is leading Democrat Charlie Crist in the race for governor with days left before the election. WFSU’s Valerie Crowder spoke with Leon County voters who say their vote for governor is based on issues they care about, including abortion, education and the economy. This election...
wfsu.org

Seven Florida House races to watch

After the 120 Florida House districts were redrawn this year in the once-a-decade reapportionment process, Republicans and Democrats are battling in a relative handful of races in the Nov. 8 elections. Most of the action is happening in the Orlando area, the Tampa Bay region and South Florida. Republicans are...
wfsu.org

Florida emergency managers launch a Hurricane Ian debris removal program

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is offering assistance in debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Debris Removal program are now open for those needing help removing debris from their property or for those needing to report missing property. Residents can submit an application if...
wfsu.org

Florida may get much windier and wetter next week

A large non-tropical area of low pressure will likely develop in the southwestern Atlantic this weekend and track toward Florida or the southeast U.S. It is expected to be very broad and disorganized at first, but if certain conditions are present, organization into a sub-tropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week.
