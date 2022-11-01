Read full article on original website
Related
wfsu.org
Tenure review for professors could be tied to Florida's law that restricts race-related instruction
A controversial law designed to restrict the way certain race-related topics can be taught in Florida classrooms could factor into a new tenure-review process for university professors, under a proposal that higher-education officials will consider next week. The proposed regulation links two laws that the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis...
wfsu.org
November 4, 2022
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is leading Democrat Charlie Crist in the race for governor with days left before the election. WFSU’s Valerie Crowder spoke with Leon County voters who say their vote for governor is based on issues they care about, including abortion, education and the economy. This election...
wfsu.org
Seven Florida House races to watch
After the 120 Florida House districts were redrawn this year in the once-a-decade reapportionment process, Republicans and Democrats are battling in a relative handful of races in the Nov. 8 elections. Most of the action is happening in the Orlando area, the Tampa Bay region and South Florida. Republicans are...
wfsu.org
Florida's attorney general launches the One Pill Can Kill website to combat fentanyl
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has launched the One Pill Can Kill website with resources about the dangers of fentanyl. More and more, she says the opioid is being hidden in drugs like marijuana and cocaine, unbeknownst to the user. “People need to know that just one pill laced with...
wfsu.org
Soaring prices make programs for first-time homebuyers irrelevant in South Florida
Since Miami-Dade County’s first time homebuyer program was created in 1995, nearly 8,000 families have received local government assistance purchasing their first homes. For years it was normal for hundreds of families to receive help making a down payment and help in finding financing for their homes. But data...
wfsu.org
Florida emergency managers launch a Hurricane Ian debris removal program
The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is offering assistance in debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Debris Removal program are now open for those needing help removing debris from their property or for those needing to report missing property. Residents can submit an application if...
wfsu.org
Florida may get much windier and wetter next week
A large non-tropical area of low pressure will likely develop in the southwestern Atlantic this weekend and track toward Florida or the southeast U.S. It is expected to be very broad and disorganized at first, but if certain conditions are present, organization into a sub-tropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week.
Comments / 0