(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Family Dollar was robbed. The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Family Dollar in the 15000 block of W. McNichols. Police say the suspect walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and demanded money from the register.The suspect then fled the Family Dollar on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.No one was injured.According to police, the suspect is described as a 5'8" male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants, and red shoes. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO