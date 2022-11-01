ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Family Dollar was robbed. The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Family Dollar in the 15000 block of W. McNichols. Police say the suspect walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and demanded money from the register.The suspect then fled the Family Dollar on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.No one was injured.According to police, the suspect is described as a 5'8" male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants, and red shoes. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run from late October. Police say the driver of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab struck and killed a 46-year-old man on Grand River near Maplewood.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Deer runs through metro Detroit pet supply store

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deer got caught in a Beverly Hills pet supply store and it was all caught on video. It happened at Premier Pet Supply on Southfield Road. In the video provided to 7 Action News, you can see the deer come charging through the parking lot, before crashing into the sliding glass doors. It then gets up and comes in through the doors.
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

(WXYZ) — A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit. Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder. Bisbikis,...
OAK PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy