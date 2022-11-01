Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing woman who has developmental disorder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman who has a developmental disorder. Joan Moon, 66, was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Moon is Black with short black hair and brown eyes. She...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
Have you seen Sieara? Detroit teen disappeared two days ago and police need your help
Detroit police say the search is on for a missing teen who disappeared several days ago after getting dropped off at a party on Halloween night.
Police seek suspect after armed robbery at Family Dollar in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Family Dollar was robbed. The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Family Dollar in the 15000 block of W. McNichols. Police say the suspect walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and demanded money from the register.The suspect then fled the Family Dollar on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.No one was injured.According to police, the suspect is described as a 5'8" male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants, and red shoes. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run from late October. Police say the driver of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab struck and killed a 46-year-old man on Grand River near Maplewood.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Tv20detroit.com
Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Remains of unidentified man discovered during demolition of Uniroyal plant in Detroit 11 years ago
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of an unidentified Black man were found while crews were demolishing a Uniroyal plant in Detroit in 2011. There had been a fire at the plant around 10 years prior to the demolition. The structure had collapsed into a pile of debris, which was resting on a cement foundation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medical report finds Porter Burks was shot 19 times by Detroit police
DETROIT – Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Porter Burks was struck by 19 of the 38 shots directed at him by Detroit police. Officials say that there were two shots to his head, six to his chest, five to his left arm and more. On Oct.2,...
The Oakland Press
Loved ones of slain police officer Mason Samborski speak at killer’s resentencing hearing
Nearly 14 years after Oak Park police officer Mason Samborski’s life was snuffed out by a teenager, the devastating loss continues to run deep among his loved ones left behind. For Samborski’s widow, Sarah Samborski-Batora, losing her husband when he was just 28 years old left a “giant hole”...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Deer runs through metro Detroit pet supply store
BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deer got caught in a Beverly Hills pet supply store and it was all caught on video. It happened at Premier Pet Supply on Southfield Road. In the video provided to 7 Action News, you can see the deer come charging through the parking lot, before crashing into the sliding glass doors. It then gets up and comes in through the doors.
Six face charges for kidnapping, beating of wrongly identified Detroit carjacking suspect
Six people from Detroit are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and beating someone they misidentified as the suspect in a carjacking. The victim of the carjacking is accused of conspiring to retaliate.
Tv20detroit.com
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
(WXYZ) — A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit. Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder. Bisbikis,...
Comments / 1