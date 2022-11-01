Read full article on original website
Related
NYLON
Lizzy Goodman On The Powerful Nostalgia Of 'Meet Me In The Bathroom'
There is a moment in the first half of Meet Me In The Bathroom where a then-unknown Paul Banks of Interpol is seen roaming the streets of lower Manhattan, picking up papers in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. The air and ground around him are thick and gray with ash as he bends down to kick at the debris that’s swallowed the streets. It is a remarkable and harrowing shot, not only because of the fame that would eventually come for Banks, but because of its mind-boggling specificity. That person, that time, that place: it could never be replicated again.
NYLON
LVCRFT On 'Scream Warriors' & Embracing The Full Spectrum Of Spooky Music
For Sarah Barrios, aka Scary Ana Grande of the spooky music collective LVCRFT, the easiest way to make a song scary is to go full “child possessed by a demon” mode. “I have what I call ‘my little gremlin choir,’ which is just some really nasally group stacks of really, La, la, la, la,” the singer and songwriter trills over Zoom. “I think those are creepy.”
NBC medical drama mocked for depicting end of Roe v. Wade as if it were ‘9/11’
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" for its scene depicting the end of Roe v. Wade as if it were a national tragedy.
NYLON
NYLON Daily Newsletter: November 3, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 3, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Another month, another fresh set of books to add to your TBR. We have a novel set in 1970s Belfast that follows a young Catholic woman’s affair with a married Protestant, a photo book of Karl Lagerfeld’s key Chanel collections, and a surreal novel about a recovering influencer going under the knife to reverse all her ‘gram-worthy procedures.
NYLON
THE BEST CELEBRITY HALLOWEEN MAKEUP TRANSFORMATIONS
With the sheer number of celebrity Halloween costumes that appear over the Halloweekend, it can be tough to keep track of the best ones — especially when some of our most festive celebs offer us two or three different looks. It’s prime time to see what celebrities and their professional glam squads can do — and especially so when they dress like one another. READ MORE.
Comments / 0