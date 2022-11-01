Read full article on original website
Huggins expects a turnaround season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As with any new season, Bob Huggins is enjoying the sweet smell of impending success as his 17th season coaching his alma mater begins Monday. But, at the same time, he's enjoying the aroma of what he expects to be a turnaround season for his team that opens the season at 7 p.m. on Monday (ESPN+) against Mount Saint Mary's.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josiah Harris 11/3/22
West Virginia forward Josiah Harris knew that playing for a Hall of Fame coach would be a "no-brainer" for him, and he has fully recovered from the broken kneecap he suffered in his last high school contest to prepare himself for his first year of college competition. Welcome to the...
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Football in the River Cities has come to an end... in the Buckeye State, anyway. Four teams from the area laced up their cleats as Ohio entered the regional quarterfinals in the playoffs and West Virginia had the final week of the regular season.
Hawks' run game overwhelms No. 3 Mountain Lions
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — In need of a win to make sure it secured a spot in the Class A playoffs, No. 14 South Harrison faced the daunting task of taking on unbeaten and No. 3 Tucker County in its regular season finale Friday night at Gary Barnette Field.
linc 23 in a sea of red.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport used a 35-point second quarter to t…
Caleb Young
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday’s Class A/AA boys soccer state semifinal match between No.…
Robert C. Byrd lights up Philip Barbour in finale
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — There were so many fireworks painting the skies over the Robert C. Byrd High School football field Friday night that the neighbors must have thought it was the Fourth of July instead of the fourth of November. Those fireworks lighting up the night mean...
FSHS 4 EFHS 89, 88.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior football team still hasn’t lost to cross-tow…
Indians use big second quarter to down Lincoln, 62-14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport used a 35-point second quarter to take control of the game for an easy 62-14 victory over county rival Class AA No. 8 Lincoln in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at Wayne Jamison Field. The Cougars (7-3)...
bp 33 runs for td.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport used a 35-point second quarter to t…
Minutemen run over Grafton, 40-21
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rushed for over 400 yards, with over 200 of them coming from Brayden Carder, as the Minutemen took care of the Bearcats, 40-21, to close out the regular season. Lewis County took the ball first and put together a 12-play, 65-yard scoring...
Fairmont Senior routs East Fairmont with huge 3rd quarter
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior football team still hasn’t lost to cross-town rival East Fairmont since 2007. Fairmont Senior quarterback Brody Whitehair threw for 189 yards and three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Polar Bears’ 46-7 victory over the Bees on Friday at East-West Stadium.
Point Pleasant beats Fairmont Senior in state semifinals, 3-0; all fans ejected from match in 2nd half
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday’s Class A/AA boys soccer state semifinal match between No. 2 Fairmont Senior and No. 3 Point Pleasant started with great anticipation but ended in surreal fashion as all fans on both sides were ejected midway through the second half of the Black Knights’ 3-0 victory over the Polar Bears.
Doddridge County beats Tygarts Valley in one-sided affair
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County football scored six touchdowns in the first quarter and forced seven turnovers in a 57-0 win over Tygarts Valley to cap an 8-2 regular season. Doddridge out-rushed Tygarts Valley 290-18 and had 11 different players carry the ball. A Seth Richards...
Aurora/Eglon News
At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
Fired Bridgeport, West Virginia, police chief John Walker sues city
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Bridgeport police chief John Walker has sued the city, alleging he was fired due to his age and for raising his belief that he was a target for termination due to that, he asserts in a lawsuit filed Friday against the city. Through...
Annual Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Gobble Gallop Planned
WESTON, WV (November 1, 2022) – Members of the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Wellness Committee and Pace Yourself Lewis County are beginning the winter 5K season with the Annual Gobble Gallop on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 AM at WVU Jackson’s Mill in front of Mount Vernon Dining Hall.
Calvin Plum
INDEPENDENCE — Calvin Junior Plum, 71, of Independence passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 28, 1950 in Newburg, son of the late Russell E. and Eulalah M. (Carter) Plum.
Harrison County Board of Education appoints new SHMS principal Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Friday for a brief meeting to handle personnel matters, which included announcing the new principal of South Harrison Middle School. Sabrina Skidmore, a former administrator/athletic director for the South Harrison feeder area, returns after working for the...
Clarksburg Water Board lead line project affects water utilities throughout the county
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials representing the Clarksburg Water Board do not anticipate a significant impact on wastewater treatment in the county stemming from actions taken to correct lead issues within the Clarksburg water system, but the county’s water utilities are already feeling the effects. The impacts are likely to intensify in January, when water rate increases are expected to go into effect.
