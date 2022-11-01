Read full article on original website
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/4/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener. – LA...
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
“Restrictions” In Place For Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta NOAH Match
The much-anticipated match between WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta will have “restrictions” attached, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Nakamura’s match will see the former NXT Champion compete outside WWE and for Pro Wrestling NOAH, a rarity for WWE. In the Observer, it’s said that...
Former WWE Developmental Talent Arrested After Wild Scene Unfolds
A former WWE developmental talent has been arrested. Kyle Rasmussen, who worked in FCW as Conrad Tanner, was arrested after a crazy incident this past Saturday. According to a report from the Detroit News, Rasmussen was arrested after he allegedly tried to take over the wheel of a truck that he was a passenger in.
New AEW Reality TV Series Has Reportedly Begun Filming
An as-yet unnamed AEW reality television show has reportedly begun filming, according to a report from Pwinsider. The report indicates that filming began this week, with Warner Bros. Discovery producing the program. The site reports that a camera crew was filming talent backstage at Dynamite. They’ll also be filming at...
Whatever Happened To Chubby Dudley?, AEW & WWE Stars Attend World Series (Photo)
ECW Original Bay Ragni (Chubby Dudley) will be re-watching the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement below:. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak and AEW’s Wheeler Yuta and Bryce Remsburg were in attendance at Tuesday night’s World Series game, which saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Houston Astros, 7-0.
AEW News: Jarrett’s Debut, Colt Cabana’s Return, Who Was Backstage
Pwinsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was kept hidden backstage prior to appearing on AEW Dynamite last night. Jarrett was flown into Washington D.C for the show, which filmed in Baltimore, Maryland. Tony Khan would go on to announce that Jarrett has been named as the Director of Business Development. Khan...
Kurt Angle Believes Jon Moxley Is Underrated, Calls Seth Rollins The Next Shawn Michaels
Kurt Angle believes Seth Rollins is the next Shawn Michaels. During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Jon Moxley’s time in The Shield and why he believes “Mox” is underrated, Seth Rollins’ future in WWE, and more.
Triple H Teases Jake Paul Appearing At WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Could Jake Paul be in the corner of his brother Logan at this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event? Don’t count it out according to Triple H. At Crown Jewel 2022, Logan Paul will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the YouTuber’s third official match in WWE.
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search From Africa
WWE will continue its quest to find stars from all over the globe. As part of their Q3 earnings call, co-CEO Nick Khan announced that, as part of the company’s international media expansion, they will be introducing “new, localized WWE content” starting with a talent search in Africa.
PHOTO: The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Pay-Per-View Set
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Friday to share a first look at the set for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. She captioned the photo with,. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world.”
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For November 4, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for November 4, 2022!. No Disqualification Match: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. Morgan hits ObLIVion on Deville on a stack of chairs for the win. Winner: Liv Morgan. Megan Morant interviews Emma backstage, but is interrupted by Xia Li. Li pokes...
Sasha Banks & Naomi Pulled From Festival Due To “Scheduling Conflict”
Sasha Banks and Naomi won’t be attending a festival next week due to a “scheduling conflict,” amid reports of a WWE TV return. The pair haven’t been seen since walking out of the May 16, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW over creative differences with the planned main event.
Creative Has Nothing: 10 Ideas for WWE NXT Roster
“Creative has nothing” is a phrase often used in sports entertainment when a wrestler is just lingering around with no direction. The idea is that the writing team simply has no plans for them, can’t think of any decent storylines or character arcs, and just decides to let them sit out for a while or wrestle matches with zero value to them, merely to do “anything at all” until they think of something else.
Nick Aldis: Bret Hart Pitched The Match vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
If you missed the WrestleWeen 2 event that took place over the weekend, you might not have seen that Nick Aldis prevailed over Davey Boy Smith, Jr. to capture the Stu Hart Heritage Championship. The match took place for the Dungeon Wrestling promotion. Aldis sat down to chat with ComicBook.com...
Bodhi Hayward Says He Was ‘Shocked’ Over His WWE Release On Tuesday
On Tuesday, Bodhi Hayward was released from WWE and later posted an emotional video to react. During a recent interview with Pwmania, Hayward opened up on getting the call that he was being cut, what WWE management told him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
It’s Official – Jeff Jarrett Signs With AEW, New Role Revealed
It’s official – Jeff Jarrett is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter following Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite to announce that Jarrett will be serving as the company’s Director of Business Development. Khan wrote,. “Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of...
Steve Austin Open To The Idea Of Doing Another Match?
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. While speaking with GiveMeSport’s Louis...
