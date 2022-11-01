Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
“Restrictions” In Place For Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta NOAH Match
The much-anticipated match between WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta will have “restrictions” attached, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Nakamura’s match will see the former NXT Champion compete outside WWE and for Pro Wrestling NOAH, a rarity for WWE. In the Observer, it’s said that...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/4/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener. – LA...
Semi-Final Impact X-Division Title Tournament Matches Set, KENTA To Make HOG Debut
The semi-final matches for the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Tournament have been announced after this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The updated brackets can be found below, as the tournament will conclude at the “Overdrive” pay-per-view event on November 18. Black Taurus vs. PJ Black.
FITE Co-Founder Discusses GCW’s Move To Streaming
FITE+ recently made a huge splash by announcing signing deals to stream GCW and several other wrestling promotions. FITE co-founder Michael Weber recently spoke with Josh Nason on Punch Out about the company’s relationship with GCW and the move to streaming. You can check out some highlights from the...
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search From Africa
WWE will continue its quest to find stars from all over the globe. As part of their Q3 earnings call, co-CEO Nick Khan announced that, as part of the company’s international media expansion, they will be introducing “new, localized WWE content” starting with a talent search in Africa.
Nick Aldis: Bret Hart Pitched The Match vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
If you missed the WrestleWeen 2 event that took place over the weekend, you might not have seen that Nick Aldis prevailed over Davey Boy Smith, Jr. to capture the Stu Hart Heritage Championship. The match took place for the Dungeon Wrestling promotion. Aldis sat down to chat with ComicBook.com...
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Atlantic City, NJ has 2,855 tickets out. There was a late surge in ticket sales this past week. Next week’s episode...
New Segment Announced For AEW Rampage, AEW To Debut In Fresno, CA
AEW wrestler Ricky Starks will be addressing the fans on Friday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced on Thursday that Starks will be cutting a promo on the show. They wrote,. “TOMORROW NIGHT #AEWRampage is LIVE from @BoardwalkHall in Atlantic City, NJ 10pm ET/9pm CT on...
Whatever Happened To Chubby Dudley?, AEW & WWE Stars Attend World Series (Photo)
ECW Original Bay Ragni (Chubby Dudley) will be re-watching the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement below:. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak and AEW’s Wheeler Yuta and Bryce Remsburg were in attendance at Tuesday night’s World Series game, which saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Houston Astros, 7-0.
Kurt Angle Believes Jon Moxley Is Underrated, Calls Seth Rollins The Next Shawn Michaels
Kurt Angle believes Seth Rollins is the next Shawn Michaels. During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Jon Moxley’s time in The Shield and why he believes “Mox” is underrated, Seth Rollins’ future in WWE, and more.
Dana Brooke Responds To Seth Rollins’ Criticism Once Again
While appearing on commentary for Monday Night RAW recently, Seth Rollins made a comment at Dana Brooke’s expense. Speaking during Austin Theory’s match, Rollins quipped that Theory would have a better chance cashing in on Brooke as the 24/7 champion than he would on Rollins (who is the current WWE U.S. Champion).
Gia Miller Comments On Receiving Opportunities In Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling correspondent Gia Miller commented on receiving opportunities with the company. She said,. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”
Kamille Believes NWA Canceling All-Women’s PPV Overshadowed Her NWA 74 Match
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille battled Taya Valkyrie in the main event of NWA 74. During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Kamille discussed how she thought NWA deciding not to do another all-women’s PPV this year overshadowed her championship match with Valkyrie.
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage
We’ve got a new match announced for tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage. The company took to Twitter earlier today to announce that we’ll be seeing the Gates of Agony facing off against Samoa Joe and Wardlow. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode...
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel
BetOnline has provided updated betting odds for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel event. You can check them out below. WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner.
Notes On Rick Ross’ Dynamite Appearance, Billy Gunn Birthday Bash
Fightful Select has some additional notes from backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. According to Grapsody’s Will Washington, AEW had been making overtures for rapper Rick Ross to make an appearance as far back as August. Ross made his debut on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and...
New Match Added To Thursday’s Impact Wrestling
Former champions will collide on tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling as the promotion announced today that Moose will face off against Ace Austin in a singles match. Moose is a former Impact World Champion, and Austin is a former Impact X-Division Champion. You can check out the official...
Triple H Teases Jake Paul Appearing At WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Could Jake Paul be in the corner of his brother Logan at this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event? Don’t count it out according to Triple H. At Crown Jewel 2022, Logan Paul will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the YouTuber’s third official match in WWE.
