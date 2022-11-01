The last two decades of football at Waukesha South have been filled with losses, disappointments, moments of humiliation, and injuries that will remain with our community for a lifetime. Football has the power to inspire change in its participants; unfortunately, when that participation is filled with humiliation and disappointment, the change is not always for the better. Some are driven away from a game that could break them out of a negative cycle, that could take them to places they never thought possible. Most miss opportunities for a future in the sport because no matter how good you are, what matters most is winning, and South has not been able to do that since the 90s. Through all of this, our athletes show up, work hard, and play until they have nothing left because they don’t know how to do it any differently.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO