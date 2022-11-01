Read full article on original website
Milwaukee election official fired over fraudulent request for ballots sent to Rep. Brandtjen
A Milwaukee County elections official has been fired from her role as deputy director the Milwaukee Election Commission for fraudulently requesting military absentee ballots and having them sent to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls, according to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The mayor held a press...
Former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director ‘wanted to make a point about voter fraud,’ complaint says
WAUKESHA — A former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director has been charged after she allegedly sought military absentee ballots and had them sent to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls. The election official said she wanted to make a point about voter fraud, according to the...
Steven Nothem II
Police Officer Steven Robert Nothem II, 36, of Celina, Texas was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Steven was born June 28, 1986, in West Bend, son of Steve and Peggy Nothem of Kiel and Sharon Nothem of Sheboygan. Steven attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School and graduated from Kiel High School in 2005.
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is returning in-person Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha. The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is an annual community celebration of literacy and the arts, where local and national authors and readers of all ages come together to enjoy presentations, performances, creativity, and conversation.
Koziczkowski earns white coat
LA CROSSE — Danielle Koziczkowski, the 2017 Grafton High School valedictorian, recently celebrated in a white coat ceremony and took the oath of becoming a physician assistant. Koziczkowski graduated from Carthage College summa cum laude in December 2020 and is enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physician assistant...
'Red Letters': Carroll alum pens poetry book inspired by studying abroad, social justice
WAUKESHA — Yvonne Ochilo was born and raised in Kenya. Her experiences with living there, studying abroad and social justice inspired her to write a book of poetry called “Red Letters: An Anthology.”. Ochilo was recruited to attend Carroll University. She loved her professors and made friends with...
Developers revise Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket proposal
BROOKFIELD — After 60 residents voiced their opposition to a proposed five-story mixed-use building on the Wheel & Sprocket property at a public hearing in September, the developers have changed their proposal. The initial proposal consisted of a building on the corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive with...
Cedarburg School Board approves Second Step resources for Bullying Prevention
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School Board approved using Second Step resources for its Bullying Prevention curriculum for this school year. After this year, the resources will need approval from the Curriculum Committee and the School Board for the 2023-24 school year. In its approval, the board added that no changes can be made to the existing curriculum that is being taught this year.
West Bend man charged for allegedly posting hate speech
WEST BEND — Michael J. Miecielica, a 38-year-old West Bend man, has been charged for allegedly posting in downtown West Bend notes containing hate speech and threats to Democratic candidates in the Wisconsin gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, as well as sending notes via email to Senator Ron Johnson’s campaign, on Monday.
Linda Christian-Smith
Dec. 13, 1945 - October 27, 2022. Full Professor Linda Christian-Smith, Ph.D., departed the living on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born on December 13, 1945, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Regina (nee Michaud) Kanios. Husband Ken swept her off her feet in April 1976, even though she was one and one-half years older; thus, the nickname “Cougar.”
Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
Divine Consign
The Waukesha County Expo Center is a NEW Divine Consign location in Fall 2022 located right off 1-94 in Waukesha by the Waukesha Airport. Shoppers will be amazed as Divine Consign transforms the spacious 20,000 square foot space into a shoppers paradise this fall. Learn more here: https://divineconsignsale.com/shop/waukesha/
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted
WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
City of Waukesha leaf pickup behind schedule
WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha Public Works Department is behind schedule on leaf pickup due to a heavier than normal amount of leaves ready for pickup so far this fall. According to the city of Waukesha Facebook page, crews are a day behind schedule on Friday. Last year...
Waukesha South head coach seeks change
The last two decades of football at Waukesha South have been filled with losses, disappointments, moments of humiliation, and injuries that will remain with our community for a lifetime. Football has the power to inspire change in its participants; unfortunately, when that participation is filled with humiliation and disappointment, the change is not always for the better. Some are driven away from a game that could break them out of a negative cycle, that could take them to places they never thought possible. Most miss opportunities for a future in the sport because no matter how good you are, what matters most is winning, and South has not been able to do that since the 90s. Through all of this, our athletes show up, work hard, and play until they have nothing left because they don’t know how to do it any differently.
Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal
ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
Sharon A. Riley
Sharon A. Riley of Waukesha was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 72. She was born in Mauston on July 4, 1950, the daughter of Thomas C. and Margaret J. (nee Bohen) Riley. Sharon was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. William Catholic Church. She loved to plant and take care of her flowers, baking and shopping for gifts. She loved all babies. Also loved most dogs and cats. She also enjoyed her volunteer time at The Hope Center as well as the Agape Community Center. She enjoyed time with her church family, singing in the choir and serving meals at St. William during the holiday season.
Horizon West Condo owners express frustration almost one year later
WAUKESHA — Almost one year ago the condo owners and residents of Horizon West Condominiums were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. Some have fared all right since, while other owners have struggled immensely. Carl Bergin, a condo...
Another Chicago-area corporate HQ hitting the road as auto parts supplier Tenneco plans move to Michigan
Lake Forest, Illinois-based auto parts manufacturer Tenneco is the latest Chicago-area company to announce it is hitting the road, with plans to shift its headquarters to Michigan. The move from the North Shore to an office in Northville Township near Detroit is set to follow Tenneco’s pending $7.1 billion sale...
Ronald E. ‘Ron’ Ellefson
Ronald E. “Ron” Ellefson, 81, of Kewaskum, passed away with his family at his side on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk. Ron was born on March 31, 1941, in Appleton, the son of the late Edwin and Geraldine (nee Reinke) Ellefson. On July 20, 1963, he was united in marriage to Karen Rady at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. After 10 years of being employed by Gehl Company in West Bend, he became an entrepreneur beginning with establishing Kettle Park Campground in 1964 (which was on the corner of Ridge Road and Kettle View Drive in the Town of Kewaskum). Ron partnered with his wife, Karen, owned and operated multiple businesses over the years, the last of which was the Country Ridge Inn Bed and Breakfast also on the corner of Ridge Road and Kettle View Drive in the Town of Kewaskum. Since the bed and breakfast, Ron and Karen traveled and have enjoyed retirement with family and friends.
