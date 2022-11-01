A 20-year-old Kent man, who allegedly shot and killed his mother’s 45-year-old boyfriend, turned himself in to Kent Police. The man, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in on Nov. 1, according to a Nov. 2 police statement. Police arrested him for investigation of killing the boyfriend on Oct. 29 at a home in the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street on the East Hill. The man remained in custody Nov. 2 at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. The Kent Reporter is not yet naming the man because he has yet to be charged.

