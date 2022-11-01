Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hampton police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Police in Hampton said they're investigating a shooting after a victim walked into a hospital. Police said a man was traveling near Andrews Boulevard and Woodland Road when he was struck by gunfire.
Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year
One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Parish Avenue. Police say one person is critically injured.
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
According to police, officers responded to a call for a walk-in gunshot victim around 6:30 p.m. at a local hospital.
Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime
JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Norfolk teacher charged with arson, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Norfolk eighth grade teacher Ryan Elza has been charged with arson, will serve 10 years in prison
Man hurt in drive-by shooting near Andrews Boulevard in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a Hampton hospital after he was shot Friday evening. According to the Hampton Police Division, the 34-year-old man walked into the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Police said he is expected to survive. HPD said the man was driving near Andrews Boulevard...
Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend
Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
Ghent arson suspect and former teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison
An arson suspect and former teacher in Norfolk was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Portsmouth police looking for missing 12-year-old boy
According to a release, Jah-Que Newsome was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday, November 4. He hasn't been seen since.
Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle
Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
Preliminary hearing for Malachi Elliott postponed
The preliminary hearing for a teen accused of driving his car at Portsmouth police officers has been postponed until Nov. 21. Malachi Elliott, now 19, was supposed to have his hearing in Norfolk on Thursday. One of the officers who was slated to testify is traveling out of state, and couldn't make it to court.
Missing Franklin teen’s body identified, death ruled as homicide
According to police, The body of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street after officers “were alerted by activity they observed.”
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments
More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., of Portsmouth, on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016.
18-year-old found dead in Gloucester killed somewhere else, investigators say
Investigators believe an 18-year-old found dead in Gloucester on Monday was killed somewhere else.
