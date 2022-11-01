ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Neighbors in Franklin say teen's homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Neighbors in Franklin say teen’s homicide is 2nd …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. According to dispatch, the...
FRANKLIN, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime

JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
WINTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend

Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting …. 2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront …. 10 On Your Side’s investigative team learned that Lanoix Andrade, 2, died of acute diphenhydramine toxicity. According to the National Library of Medicine, diphenhydramine is an antihistamine typically used to relieve symptoms caused by allergies and colds. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/2-year-old-died-of-antihistamine-toxicity-in-vb-oceanfront-hotel-room/
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday

Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday. Something in the Water ‘locals only’ tickets on sale …. Something in the Water ‘locals only’ tickets on sale Saturday morning. One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. One critically injured following shooting in Newport News. SNJB...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street

Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton …. Ghent arson suspect and former teacher sentenced …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday. What would the end of DST mean for Hampton Roads?. WAVY Meteorologist Ricky Matthews explains what it would mean for...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Preliminary hearing for Malachi Elliott postponed

The preliminary hearing for a teen accused of driving his car at Portsmouth police officers has been postponed until Nov. 21. Malachi Elliott, now 19, was supposed to have his hearing in Norfolk on Thursday. One of the officers who was slated to testify is traveling out of state, and couldn't make it to court.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Something in the Water ‘locals only’ tickets on sale …. Something in the Water ‘locals only’ tickets on sale Saturday morning. One critically injured...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy