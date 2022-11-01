ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FOX Reno

Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Douglas County police searching for suspect who stole equipment from construction site

Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a construction site this summer. A man is seen on surveillance video during the nighttime hours of August 10 entering a fenced construction site in the North Sunridge area. The video shows the man leaving and coming back the next day and steals the battery from a backhoe in the construction site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Suspect sought after South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven armed robbery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno

Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton Health welcomes new physician to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is welcoming Dr. S. Bret Chipman, board certified family medicine physician, to its network of primary care providers. Chipman will see adult and pediatric patients at Barton Primary Care at 1108 Fourth Street. “Barton is committed to providing accessible, quality care to...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Space heater sparks RV fire in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An unattended to space heater is to blame for an RV fire at a Wadsworth mobile home park on Thursday morning. Captain Don Pelt with Pyramid Lake Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at the Smokeshop RV Park on Nov. 3.
WADSWORTH, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Life in Prison With Possibility of Parole

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man was adjudicated as a Habitual Offender and sentenced to Life in Prison, with the possibility of parole set to begin after a minimum of 10 years has been served. At the sentencing hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney...
RENO, NV

