FOX Reno
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
FOX Reno
Douglas County police searching for suspect who stole equipment from construction site
Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a construction site this summer. A man is seen on surveillance video during the nighttime hours of August 10 entering a fenced construction site in the North Sunridge area. The video shows the man leaving and coming back the next day and steals the battery from a backhoe in the construction site.
mynews4.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating runaway teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Investigations Division is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old runaway last seen the night of October 31 in Carson City. According to CCSO, Kaci Furtado was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire...
Suspect sought after South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven armed robbery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
2news.com
Woman’s Death Being Investigated as Suspicious
Reno Police have identified the woman whose body was found in the lower Evans Canyon on Halloween night. Police have released the name of the woman found dead earlier this week.
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
2news.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
At least 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Verdi (Verdi, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured at least two people. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Verdi near Grand Ranch. According to the police, the crash involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car. A portion of I-80 was shut down...
FOX Reno
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Barton Health welcomes new physician to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is welcoming Dr. S. Bret Chipman, board certified family medicine physician, to its network of primary care providers. Chipman will see adult and pediatric patients at Barton Primary Care at 1108 Fourth Street. “Barton is committed to providing accessible, quality care to...
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada law enforcement to host symposium on community policing Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The public is encouraged to attend a symposium about community policing held by law enforcement agencies across the Reno-Sparks area. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the new Hug High School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
FOX Reno
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
mynews4.com
Space heater sparks RV fire in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An unattended to space heater is to blame for an RV fire at a Wadsworth mobile home park on Thursday morning. Captain Don Pelt with Pyramid Lake Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at the Smokeshop RV Park on Nov. 3.
2news.com
Cat Dies After Knocking Over Space Heater, Starting Fire Inside Trailer in Wadsworth
A space heater that was left on inside a trailer sparked a fire and killed a family cat in Wadsworth Thursday morning. Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue and North Lyon County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the Smoke Shop RV Park after 9:15 a.m. Firefighters say the fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
2news.com
Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Life in Prison With Possibility of Parole
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man was adjudicated as a Habitual Offender and sentenced to Life in Prison, with the possibility of parole set to begin after a minimum of 10 years has been served. At the sentencing hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney...
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraising event this week to support Sun Valley family facing financial hardship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is hosting an event to support a Northern Nevada family. Crystal Best and Adam Hallford have been engaged for six years. “The day we actually met face...
