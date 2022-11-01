ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ngriffin
3d ago

Good for Luke Bryan. I sincerely hope the money raised ACTUALLY goes to help the PEOPLE who need it, AND I hope that it is ALL transparent! As for all Rubio's statements (putting words into the mouths of others) sounds like his typical whining - nobody likes me, nobody loves me, I'm going home and eat worms.

CARLA HUGHES
3d ago

He was there for a Fundraiser for Hurricane victims, that lost everything you trying to make something bad out of this is just plain sick, go find aRock to climb under.

Susan Orr
3d ago

proud of Luke Bryan! what he did was respectful to the state of Florida and all who are suffering from the hurricane. Bless him. Another example of the lefts lack of respect.

