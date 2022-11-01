Read full article on original website
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
WWE Planning A Special Presentation For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Fightful Select reports that there was an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look in,” with Logan Paul preparing in his locker room and Reigns in his locker room preparing as well.
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Omos vs. Braun Strowman was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Omos beat him down in the early going. There were a lot of strikes thrown. Omos powerslamed Strowman with one arm. Braun with a botched clothesline that sent Omos to the floor. Braun went for his running train spot, but Omos tackled him. Omos missed a splash in the corner and Braun hit the running slam for the win.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 12 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
“Restrictions” In Place For Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta NOAH Match
The much-anticipated match between WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta will have “restrictions” attached, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Nakamura’s match will see the former NXT Champion compete outside WWE and for Pro Wrestling NOAH, a rarity for WWE. In the Observer, it’s said that...
The Reason Why MVP Isn’t In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, More Backstage Notes
According to a report from Fightful, the WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is expected to recieve the most amount of time on the show. The shortest match of the night will be Omos vs. Braun Strowman. Scarlett, Rhea...
New Segment Announced For AEW Rampage, AEW To Debut In Fresno, CA
AEW wrestler Ricky Starks will be addressing the fans on Friday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced on Thursday that Starks will be cutting a promo on the show. They wrote,. “TOMORROW NIGHT #AEWRampage is LIVE from @BoardwalkHall in Atlantic City, NJ 10pm ET/9pm CT on...
PHOTO: The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Pay-Per-View Set
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Friday to share a first look at the set for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. She captioned the photo with,. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world.”
AEW News: Jarrett’s Debut, Colt Cabana’s Return, Who Was Backstage
Pwinsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was kept hidden backstage prior to appearing on AEW Dynamite last night. Jarrett was flown into Washington D.C for the show, which filmed in Baltimore, Maryland. Tony Khan would go on to announce that Jarrett has been named as the Director of Business Development. Khan...
WWE Crown Jewel Results: The Usos vs. Ridge Holland & Butch
Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Ridge Holland & Butch was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The Usos got the early jump on Butch and beat him down. Holland got the hot tag and took out The Usos with right hands. Holland stepped on Jimmy’s hand while on the steel steps. Ridge with a powerslam to Jey for 2.
Lance Anoa’i On Rumored Mania Main Event Between Roman And Rock
During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu (aka Lance Anoa’i) discussed the long-rumored WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Samu is the real-life cousin of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In his appearance, he talked about who would have the edge in the match and more. You can read highlights (and see a clip of his interview) below:
WWE Crown Jewel Results: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Lashley jumped him from behind and speared him through the barricade. Lashley went for the hurt lock and Lesnar hit a german suplex. Lesnar was selling his knee. Brock with more german suplexes. Brock with an F5, but Lashley kicked out. Lashley blocked an F5 and clotheslined him to the floor. Lashley sent him into the ring post. Lashley went for a spear and Lesnar countered with an F5 attempt only for Lashley to hit a spinebuster. Lashley put him in the hurt lock. Brock jumped and pushed back on the turnbuckle and landing on Lashley for the pinfall when.
Is Matt Hardy Involved In The ‘Delete The Elite’ Segments?, Don Callis/AEW Update
There are some rumors that Matt Hardy has been involved with the recent ‘Delete the Elite’ segments that have been airing on AEW television as of late. Despite ‘Delete’ being referenced in the videos, Fightful is reporting that Hardy is not involved. While she’s being advertised...
Kamille Believes NWA Canceling All-Women’s PPV Overshadowed Her NWA 74 Match
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille battled Taya Valkyrie in the main event of NWA 74. During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Kamille discussed how she thought NWA deciding not to do another all-women’s PPV this year overshadowed her championship match with Valkyrie.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Review and Match Ratings
As far as dream matches go, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley was one that everyone wanted to see. However, the matches between Bobby and Brock have disappointed this year. It feels that this match wasn’t one meant to give closure or to deduce who the better man would be, but rather as a conduit towards a bigger match down the line between the two. This match never really deviated much towards what I had in mind for them, but it was largely forgettable. Hitting their big, heavy moves towards the start, and then a fluke finish towards the end in under 10 minutes? Good to warm up the crowd, but not what these men were probably capable of.
Update On Juice Robinson & Bandido Signing With AEW
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with AEW. As of this writing, the contract details have not been disclosed. Despite the apparent signings, AEW has not confirmed either of them at this point. It should be noted that this typically doesn’t happen until the promotion announces it themselves via their social media.
New AEW Reality TV Series Has Reportedly Begun Filming
An as-yet unnamed AEW reality television show has reportedly begun filming, according to a report from Pwinsider. The report indicates that filming began this week, with Warner Bros. Discovery producing the program. The site reports that a camera crew was filming talent backstage at Dynamite. They’ll also be filming at...
