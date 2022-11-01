As far as dream matches go, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley was one that everyone wanted to see. However, the matches between Bobby and Brock have disappointed this year. It feels that this match wasn’t one meant to give closure or to deduce who the better man would be, but rather as a conduit towards a bigger match down the line between the two. This match never really deviated much towards what I had in mind for them, but it was largely forgettable. Hitting their big, heavy moves towards the start, and then a fluke finish towards the end in under 10 minutes? Good to warm up the crowd, but not what these men were probably capable of.

9 HOURS AGO