Mark Adams Previews His Team and the Season-opener
Fardaws Aimaq is still in a cast but the hope is he’ll be ready by the beginning of Big XII play. So out for another six weeks. Wishes he had three more weeks to prepare the team, to polish up the areas that need improvement. But the players are working hard and are enthusiastic, but the team still has a long ways to go.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech
Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
Sonny Dykes reflects on Texas Tech and memories of his father
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes joined 247Sports Brandon Marcello to discuss his upcoming matchup with alma mater Texas Tech and memories of his father as a coach for the Red Raiders.
Yardbarker
No. 25 Texas Tech has new look, same mindset vs. Northwestern St.
New-look Texas Tech will look to show it's worth its No. 25 preseason ranking when the Red Raiders battle visiting Northwestern State (La.) on Monday in the teams' season opener in Lubbock, Texas. If last year's performance was any harbinger, the Red Raiders will only get stronger as the season...
WFAA
TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
KCBD
End Zone: Thursday, November 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights. Hart 73 Cotton Center 13 (Longhorns finish 6-4 first winning season in 18 years)
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.
Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
Lubbock is in Desperate Need of a Nerdy Restaurant Like This
Lubbock is full of some amazing restaurants and bars, but there is definitely still room to add more great establishments to the Hub City. As a foodie and a bit of a nerd, there is a certain restaurant I keep hearing about that I would love to see come to Lubbock. Storm Crow Manor is a restaurant in Toronto that calls itself a ‘sports bar for geeks’.
Lubbock-native owned brunch spot, Toasted Yolk, to open November 7
Ready for brunch? The Toasted Yolk Cafe announced in a press release its grand opening for November 7.
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: November 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Breezy with storms east. Low of 52°. Winds S→W 18-22 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers and strong winds. High of ↓63°. Winds W 20-25 MPH. Scattered showers and storms are expected...
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
KCBD
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
247Sports
