East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor

When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money, but in Broussard retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Oct. 26-Nov. 1

FURNITURE: 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, tenant improvement for Lovesac Lafayette; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, Chance Cooper Construction; $225,000. OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., description, interior building for earlier permitted shell building at The Forum; applicant, Architect Design Studio; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $205,347. OTHER: 425 St. De Porres St., Suite...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use

BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce dissolves due to finances: 'It's very disappointing'

The Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce has ceased operations four years after it was established. The chamber's board of directors announced on Oct. 12 that the organization needed to undergo a re-evaluation to determine how to serve members and remain financially stable. The organization took "a pause" at midnight Oct. 13, according to the board's statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB.com

EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system. Today is the last day to donate blood to the Beat Bama Blood Drive. Benefit for Rescue Rehome Repeat this weekend. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Rock Roll & Rescue car show on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)

Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 24-28

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 24-28. Curtis Hutson, 36449 Rue La Monte Ct. Prairieville, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $25,000 or More and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after woman shot at OYO Hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a reported shooting around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4. Officers arrived at a local hotel and found that one woman had sustained gunshot wounds. Emergency responders confirmed that the woman was transported to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

