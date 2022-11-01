Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
KTVB
Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Touching Video Tribute Retweet After His Death
While Takeoff's family is privately mourning his death after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to share a touching video in tribute to the late rapper. Cardi, whose husband Offset was Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, retweeted a video from Complex Music where the 28-year-old shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, calling it the best gift he's ever gotten from Offset and Quavo.
KTVB
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member. Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo...
KTVB
Megan Thee Stallion Criticizes Drake Over 'Circo Loco' Lyric About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion isn't naming any names but she's certainly not keeping quiet about another rapper insinuating that she is lying about allegedly being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Drake and 21 Savage dropped their new collaborative album, Her Loss, in the early hours of Friday...
KTVB
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
KTVB
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
KTVB
'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me': The Biggest Revelations About Her Bipolar Disorder, Relationship With Mom & More
Selena Gomez is giving an intimate glimpse at her life living with mental illness and coming into her womanhood. In her new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer offers viewers a firsthand look at all of the things she experienced from 2016 to 2020.
KTVB
Johnny Depp to Make Appearance During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special
Johnny Depp is in fact teaming up with Rihanna. ET can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. A source confirms to ET that Depp will make a featured guest appearance in the show set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. The source adds that Depp will be the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past. Depp has already filmed his part.
KTVB
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
KTVB
Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out
Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles. Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.
KTVB
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup the ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me' in New Doc 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez found purpose in her heartbreak. In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was released on Apple TV+ on Friday, the 30-year-old opens up about the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018. While discussing her hit song, "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez...
KTVB
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child
Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
KTVB
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
KTVB
Why Olivia Culpo Broke Her 'No Athletes Ever Again' Dating Rule for Christian McCaffrey (Exclusive)
Olivia Culpo is opening up about her relationship with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and explaining why she was willing to break one of her rules -- for the better. The model and former Miss Universe sat down with ET's Deidre Behar along with her sisters, Aurora and...
KTVB
'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Details NYC Attack After Being Hospitalized
Chris Redd says he suffered two fractures on his nose and a fracture in his cheek as a result of an unprovoked attack outside the famed Comedy Cellar in New York City. In a preview of his upcoming interview on The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum sets the record straight on how the harrowing ordeal went down on Oct. 26 as he was getting ready to perform the first of three sets that night. For starters, the 37-year-old comedian says he wasn't driven to the club. He says he walked there "like any New Yorker."
KTVB
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Savannah Guthrie Chug Beer on Live TV
Savannah Guthrie didn't back down from Ashton Kutcher's challenge. On Friday's episode of the Today show, the 44-year-old actor stopped by to discuss running the New York City Marathon in support of his foundation, Thorn, and things quickly went off the rails. Guthrie and Carson Daly tried to help Kutcher...
KTVB
Carrie Underwood Recalls Crowd Surfing at a Green Day Concert, Talks New Song 'Hate My Heart' (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood is reliving some of her wildest experiences in her latest music video. The 39-year-old singer released the music video for "Hate My Heart" on Friday, and told ET all about where she got the idea to ride a mechanical bull and go crowd surfing for the project. "I've...
KTVB
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
KTVB
'NCIS: Hawaii': Noah Mills Teases Triple Crossover and the 'NCIS' Star He'd Like to Work With (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawaii star Noah Mills is just as excited as fans are for the upcoming triple crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA. Mills guest co-hosted Friday's Entertainment Tonight from Sheraton Waikiki to close out Hawaii Week, alongside ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, where he dished on the epic event and revealed who from the NCIS universe he'd like to work with.
KTVB
'Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Flaunts His Gold Star Rapping in Viral 'F.N.F.' Freestyle
Tyler James Williams has the internet in a tizzy after he showed off his rapping skills during an appearance on Sway's Universe Wednesday. The Abbott Elementary star went on the show hosted by multimedia journalist and former rapper Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G. to reflect on his past roles, including starring on Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead.
KTVB
'Teen Mom' Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Explain Placing Carly for Adoption to Upset Daughter Nova
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are still working through the complexities of their adoption process with daughter Carly 13 years later. The Teen Mom stars placed Carly for adoption in 2009, featuring the experience on MTV's 16 and Pregnant. In this week's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the...
Comments / 0