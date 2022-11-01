Read full article on original website
A Guide to ‘Below Deck’ and Its Many Spinoffs: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ ‘Below Deck Down Under’ and More
Always growing. Ever since Below Deck premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have been looking forward to more drama on the high seas. The reality series, which shows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a super-yacht during charter season, has continued to grow across multiple countries while still bringing the exact […]
Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 […]
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)
Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series. "I'm kind of stealing this,...
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
'Little People, Big World': Zach Has 'No Plans' for Dad's Girlfriend Caryn to Meet Son Josiah (Exclusive)
It's round three of parenthood for Zach Roloff, who adjusts to life at home with baby Josiah in an exclusive sneak peek of next week's episode. The Little People, Big World star welcomed his third child with Tori Roloff in last week's premiere episode. Now at home with the little one, it's time to decide who gets to meet him.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
'A Friend of the Family' Unveils 'True Evil' Doc With Jan Broberg: Watch the Trailer
After A Friend of the Family concludes next week, on Nov. 10, the series will return an all-new, 90-minute documentary as Jan Broberg revisits her childhood abductions. Ahead of the special's debut, Peacock shared a trailer for A Friend of the Family: True Evil, giving audiences a look at what's to come, including never-before-revealed information about another one of kidnapper Robert Berchtold's victims.
'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy on Andrew's Eye Drop Tears and the One Question She Asked All Her Dates (Exclusive)
Spoiler Alert: If you haven't watched the first 10 episodes of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. Nancy Rodriguez is the leading lady of her own story on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The 32-year-old real estate investor has proven she isn't afraid to go after what she wants or to speak her mind.
Wendy Williams Is All Smiles in New Promotional Pics After Returning From Wellness Facility
Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera. On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.
Carrie Underwood Recalls Crowd Surfing at a Green Day Concert, Talks New Song 'Hate My Heart' (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood is reliving some of her wildest experiences in her latest music video. The 39-year-old singer released the music video for "Hate My Heart" on Friday, and told ET all about where she got the idea to ride a mechanical bull and go crowd surfing for the project. "I've...
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons
Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer: All the Sequel's Callbacks to the Original Movie
Christmas came early by virtue of the new trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel!. A Christmas Story Christmas (set to begin streaming Nov. 17 on HBO Max) stars Peter Billingsley reprising his iconic role as Ralphie, who is now an adult and a struggling writer and the head of the Parker household after his dad (Old Man Parker, portrayed by the late Darren McGavin) dies.
Listen to the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Featuring Rihanna, Tems and More
Black Panther fans are a week away from diving into the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and now they'll have something to tide them over the next few days -- the film's original soundtrack. On Friday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack,...
'NCIS: Hawaii': Noah Mills Teases Triple Crossover and the 'NCIS' Star He'd Like to Work With (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawaii star Noah Mills is just as excited as fans are for the upcoming triple crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA. Mills guest co-hosted Friday's Entertainment Tonight from Sheraton Waikiki to close out Hawaii Week, alongside ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, where he dished on the epic event and revealed who from the NCIS universe he'd like to work with.
'Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Flaunts His Gold Star Rapping in Viral 'F.N.F.' Freestyle
Tyler James Williams has the internet in a tizzy after he showed off his rapping skills during an appearance on Sway's Universe Wednesday. The Abbott Elementary star went on the show hosted by multimedia journalist and former rapper Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G. to reflect on his past roles, including starring on Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead.
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Address Pregnancy Rumors and Detail Their 2 Weddings
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's courthouse wedding was not a shotgun wedding. In a video posted to their YouTube channel on Thursday, the Bachelor in Paradise alums denied speculation that they tied the knot last month because they have a baby on the way. "I'm not," Amabile joked after reading...
Mother-Son Wedding Dance 'Takes the Cake'
This is the moment a wheel-chair bound mum surprised her son with a mother-son dance on his wedding day. The first time standing in four years! Buzz60's Chloe Hurst has the story!
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Feared She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
