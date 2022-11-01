Read full article on original website
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back
Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver
The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again. Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
Look: Barry Sanders Reacts To His Son's College Debut
Barry Sanders' son made his college sports debut on Tuesday night. Instead of taking the gridiron like his father, Nick Sanders made his debut on the hardwood for the Michigan State Spartans. The younger Sanders took the court with a special tribute for his father, wearing the same No. 20...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives to Thursday's practice with new look
Did we miss the part where the Carolina Panthers acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew before Tuesday’s trade deadline?. So you’re telling us that this is actually Baker Mayfield . . . ?. Ah, appears it is. Well, the fifth-year passer strolled into Thursday’s practice ahead of the...
Bengals coaches aren't happy with Joe Mixon's pass blocking
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t shying away from some obvious weak points on the team right now. One of those pertains to star running back Joe Mixon, who has been a massive weak point in some facets of his game during the team’s 4-4 start. As offensive coordinator Brian...
Experts agree: Bears QB Justin Fields was a winner at the NFL trade deadline
The Chicago Bears were quite active during the NFL’s trade deadline, dealing linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, as well as acquiring receiver Chase Claypool. With Smith and Quinn being traded, it speaks to a transition from prioritizing defense to offense, specifically how it pertains to quarterback...
T.J. Hockenson Takes Clear Shot At Lions' Organization After Tuesday's Trade
One of the most surprising deals during a wild day before the NFL trade deadline came when the Detroit Lions sent tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. Speaking with reporters for the first time in Minnesota, Hockenson took a not-so-subtle shot at the organization that ...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Browns Send Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Amid Struggles
The Cleveland Browns are 3-5 to start the 2022 season, but the organization still has some strong belief in head coach Kevin Stefanski. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently opened up about his confidence in the head coach he hired prior to the 2020 season. “Kevin has had to navigate...
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Panthers Week 9 injury report: Chuba Hubbard out vs. Bengals
For the second straight week, it’s going to be the D’Onta Foreman show headlining the Carolina Panthers’ backfield. On Friday, the team ruled out running back Chuba Hubbard—who is still dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 7’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row.
Cincinnati Bengals rule out slot cornerback Mike Hilton for upcoming game against Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) head coach Zac Taylor ruled out slot cornerback Mike Hilton to play against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) on Sunday with a finger injury. Hilton, 28, did not practice this week and Taylor said the upcoming bye week following Sunday’s game was a factor in the decision to rest him. The loss of Hilton in the slot is a big one for the Bengals as they rely on him to fill several roles on defense.
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
Packers visit Detroit in matchup of slumping NFC North teams
GREEN BAY (3-5) at DETROIT (1-6) Sunday, 12 p.m. CDT, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Packers by 3 1/2. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Packers 37-30 on Jan. 9 in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Packers lost 27-17 at Buffalo; Lions lost 31-27 at home to Miami. PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (15),...
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Mike Hilton, La'el Collins and Rest of Bengals' Injuries
The Bengals are going to be without some of their best players on Sunday against the Panthers. Chidobe Awuzie (knee), Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and DJ Reader (knee) are out. Josh Tupou (calf) is also out. Tre Flowers (hamstring) is "day-to-day." Cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) won't play. Jalen Davis will take...
atozsports.com
One phase of the Bengals’ offseason plan is failing miserably
The Cincinnati Bengals making a run to the Super Bowl last season wasn’t something anyone saw coming. What made it even more shocking was the fact that they got there with one glaring problem, a terrible offensive line. It was so bad last season that the Bengals allowed 55...
Eli Apple wants to be ‘the guy everyone can count on’ for depleted Bengals secondary
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Eli Apple’s heart dropped when he saw Chidobe Awuzie’s face. Awuzie got twisted up with his former teammate Amari Cooper late in the first half of Monday’s 32-13 loss to the Browns. He fell to the ground favoring his left leg, but managed to bounce back up and half-hopped, half-jogged to the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Yardbarker
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Ruled Out For Seahawks Week 9 Rematch at Cardinals
Only two days away from their annual matchup against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks ruled out pass rusher Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin for Sunday's NFC West rematch in the desert. After missing practice most of last week, Taylor attempted to play through a hip injury...
Three Bold Predictions for UC Basketball in 2022-23
Cincinnati tips of the season in just three days.
