406mtsports.com
MSU Billings men's hoops races past Carroll to cap impressive exhibition slate
BILLINGS — Can you win a conference basketball title in November? Unless your league started months earlier, probably not. But can you also see the emerging signs of a contender in the season's first few days? Absolutely. And considering the week Montana State Billings men's basketball is having —...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel clamps down on Billings West Golden Bears for quarterfinal win
BILLINGS — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans knew that slightly more than seven minutes stood between them and a fourth consecutive Class AA football semifinal appearance. Nursing a seven-point lead over Billings West, the two-time defending champion Spartans pretty much had one thought in mind as they took possession of the ball on their own 20-yard line.
406mtsports.com
Just kicking it: Jacob Kauwe enjoying a kicker's life, helping Billings West win games
BILLINGS — Booming kickoffs and spiraling punts haven’t been a problem for Jacob Kauwe. Nor has kicking extra points and field goals. No, seemingly the toughest assignment on Kauwe’s agenda each day as the kicker/punter for Billings West is how to occupy his time at practice. As...
