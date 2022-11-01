ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD releases composite sketch of sexual assault suspect

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Authorities Tuesday released a composite drawing of a man wanted in a series of sexual assaults in the east Hollywood area.

“The suspect frequents the area of Western Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard where he approaches his victims and lures them into his vehicle,” according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

“Once inside the vehicle, the suspect drives to areas away from vehicular and pedestrian traffic and line of sight,” police said. “On multiple occasions the suspect will produce a firearm and demand sexual acts be performed on him. The suspect has acted out in violence in these incidents and physically assaulted his victims.”

According to police, the man may use the name Mainer or Maynor, and has tattoos on both arms. Also, he has sometimes had an “M” shaved on the side of his head, police said.

He was described as Hispanic, 25-35 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

“Additionally, the suspect potentially has a military background and may be employed as a security guard,” police said. “Detectives also have reason to believe that the suspect is in a relationship and possible has a young daughter.”

The man drives a newer-model, four-door sedan, possible a Honda, which is dark in color. The vehicle may have tinted windows and a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 213- 473-0447 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

