WTOP
Udinese draws with Lecce as winless run continues
UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese had to come from behind to draw at home with relegation-threatened Lecce 1-1 on Friday as its winless run stretched to six matches in Serie A. Beto netted in the second half to cancel out Lorenzo Colombo’s opener for Lecce in an impressive first period for the visitors, who also hit the woodwork twice.
WTOP
MATCHDAY: Man City can top EPL, Pique plays last for Barca
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City can move back to the top of the Premier League with a win against Fulham. Early season leader Arsenal does not play until Sunday, meaning it is an opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s team to take advantage and keep the pressure on the London club, which faces a test of its title credentials against Chelsea. At the other end of the table, the bottom three are all in action. Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford, Wolves are at home against Brighton, and Leicester travels to Everton. Leeds, meanwhile, will look to build on last week’s shock win at Liverpool when it hosts Bournemouth.
WTOP
Ecuador builds World Cup team from a local soccer academy
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy fields at Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are in a frenzy. As kids between the ages of 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of coaches, who tell them to keep their pace and handle the ball with intelligence.
WTOP
Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Croatia’s soccer federation was punished by UEFA on Friday for “racist and discriminatory behavior” by fans at the team’s last game before traveling to the World Cup. UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia’s 3-1 win at Austria in the...
WTOP
Gladbach ends losing run, beats Stuttgart 3-1 in Bundesliga
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach substitute Patrick Herrmann scored with the last kick of the Bundesliga game to seal a 3-1 win over Stuttgart and ease the team’s fears of a crisis on Friday. Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram also scored as Gladbach ended a...
WTOP
FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter urging teams to “let football take center stage” was sent...
