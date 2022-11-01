Read full article on original website
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Blue Jackets G Joonas Korpisalo to make season debut
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will start and his make his season debut in his native Finland on Saturday
VGK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre. 1. The Canadiens are back in Montreal following a nine-day, four-game road trip. The road swing wrapped up in Winnipeg with a 3-2 overtime loss on Thursday. The Canadiens led twice in the matchup, courtesy of goals from Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach before falling 1:45 into the extra frame. Suzuki is riding a three-game point streak with three goals and three assists over that span. With the OT point, the Habs returned home with five out of a possible eight in their bags.
Game Preview: 11.05.22 vs. SEA
PIT: 4-5-2 (10 points) | SEA: 6-4-2 (14 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena for Military Appreciation night presented by 84 Lumber. Pittsburgh has points in all four home games this season (3-0-1). Last season, the Penguins dropped their only home game against Seattle in overtime. Evgeni Malkin scored the lone Pittsburgh goal in the 2-1 game. The Penguins are 10-3-1 in their last 14 home games against Western Conference opponents.
Caps Open Homestand vs. Coyotes
Following a nomadic couple of weeks, the Caps are back home for an extended stay of one week and four games, their longest homestand of the 2022-23 season. First up are the Arizona Coyotes, who make their lone visit to the District this season on Saturday night. A couple of...
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blackhawks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets host the Chicago Blackhawks in the second game of a three-game home stand this afternoon. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so warm-up will be the best indicator of any line-up changes. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game...
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class
Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
Release the ... HIFE Jerseys
Get to know the local artists creating five new 'Hockey is for Everyone' warmup jerseys and related gear this season, plus a newcomer to honor Lunar New Year. The Kraken and the team's fans enjoyed last season's "Hockey is For Everyone" jerseys so much, this year's collection includes a sixth original warmup jersey worn by players on dedicated game nights. Fans loved the various "S" marks last year and will doubt be enthusiastic about what local artists imagine and create for the 2022-23 hockey calendar. Anchor auctions are the only way to get one of the specially designed jerseys. "HIFE" merchandise will also be available for sale at Kraken Team Stores and also benefit the One Roof Foundation.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (5-4-2) at Wild (5-4-1) | 5 p.m.
Seattle (3.45) is 10th in the NHL for goals per game average with 19 different Kraken scoring in the first 10 games. Next up on road trip is Wild, ranked 11th in goals per game. November 3, 2022. Time: 5 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR.
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
Ovechkin of Capitals scores 786th goal, ties Howe for most with one team
Forward equals Hockey Hall of Famer in loss to Red Wings. Alex Ovechkin beats Ville Husso, scoring his 786th career goal and tying Gordie Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. 00:40 •. Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most goals with one team with...
Canucks Announce Special Community & Fan Engagement Nights for November
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are excited to share more details about their upcoming Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule for the month of November. After the Reverse Retro launch to start the month, there are other exciting nights throughout November including two more Reverse Retro games, Bieksa's retirement, Armed Forces Appreciation Night, and World Cup Kickoff.
Tavares' heroics could mark turning point for Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- If the Toronto Maple Leafs can build off something, it's the second goal of the hat trick center John Tavares scored in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Center Auston Matthews said it was "just special." Forward Zach Aston-Reese called it "a...
Video Review: ANA @ VAN - 17:38 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review determined that the puck crossed the Vancouver goal line in a legal fashion, before the referee blew his whistle to stop play. Rantanen hat trick propels Avalanche by Blue Jackets in Global Series. MacKinnon has four assists for Colorado; Laine scores in hometown in Finland for Columbus.
Hatcher and Gainey: honoring greatness and bleeding green
Bob Gainey got choked up a little Sunday night when he was being inducted into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame. You could hear the emotion in Doug Armstrong's voice as he introduced Gainey. Same with Richard Matvichuk for Hatcher. As they remembered the greatest moments of their respective lives,...
Projected Lineup: November 3 at Tampa Bay
TAMPA, FL. - Defenseman Calvin de Haan is expected to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The left-handed defenseman has been out of the lineup since Saturday, October 22 in Calgary due to an injury. de Haan scored in that game, his first goal and point of the season.
Lil Jon has bold new 'Shots' strategy for Golden Knights
Vegas brings in rapper as special consultant in funny new video. The Vegas Golden Knights got a crunk new strategy. Rapper Lil Jon is the team's new assistant coach in a funny video shared by the team on social media Thursday. The man behind hits like "Turn Down for What"...
