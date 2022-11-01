Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of November 4, 2022 include Park to Port Bike Ride, Bayou City Duck Race, and more!

Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Sushi Restaurants – 20 best sushi places near you for nigiri, sashimi, rolls & more!
While most people associate Houston with Tex-Mex and barbecue, the city has a tremendous variety of culinary styles. The delicate and debatable subject of the finest sushi generates the hottest argument out of all restaurant categories. Sushi has gained widespread popularity and is greatly tailored to the preferences and requirements...
houstononthecheap.com
Veterans Day 2022 events in Houston – parades, musical performances, and other celebrations near you!
Veterans Day, which is held annually on November 11, is a federal holiday honoring military veterans of the US Armed Forces. Veterans Day celebrations in Houston are among the most important events on the City of Houston event calendar! 2022 is no exception and there is a long list of celebrations taking place in Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of November 4, 2022 include Centennial Saturdays, Tot Spot: Component Exploration Pop-Up, and more!
Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend (November 4-6) include Centennial Saturdays, Tot Spot: Component Exploration Pop-Up, Mommy Mingle Fridays, AFA’s Bayou City Duck Race, & more!. Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a...
houstononthecheap.com
Awesome LEGO® Exhibition arrives in Houston!
LEGO® enthusiasts mark your calendars! For a limited time, the award-winning Awesome Exhibition – The interactive Exhibition of LEGO® Models created by LEGO® Certified Professional Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught comes to the George R. Brown Convention Center. Made entirely from LEGO® blocks (over 1 million bricks!) the exhibition takes spectators on a journey around the world with awesome replicas sure to amaze builders, creators, and families!
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
theeastcountygazette.com
Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation
Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 Houston concerts this Weekend of November 3, 2022 include Carrie Underwood, Demi Lovato, Alan Walker, and more!
Houston is known as the global hub for space exploration, but the music industry is also booming in the city. There are many fantastic locations all across Houston where people can enjoy large music festivals and live performances. If you find yourself googling “upcoming concerts in Houston” or “Houston concerts...
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel
Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
How cold does it get in Houston?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
theeastcountygazette.com
A Submerged Tunnel Is Part Of This $7.9 Million Mid-Century Houston Mansion
The driveway entrance to 3 Longbow Lane makes one wonder if they are about to drive into the woods or to a house. The mansion is hidden behind trees and a limestone wall, providing privacy and seclusion. The Liedtke family built the home in 1967 in a Colonial Mexican Modern...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s New Seafood Restaurant Transforms Former Tony Mandola’s Space Into a Classy Retreat — Your First Taste Look at Gatsby’s Prime Seafood
Executive chef Erick Anaya of Gatsby's Prime Seafood knows the formula. (Photo Raydon Creative) Luis Rangel has a theme, and he’s sticking to it. The owner of Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse in the Montrose recently opened Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the cavernous space once home to Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 1212 Waugh Drive. (PaperCity first told you the new Houston seafood restaurant was coming back in September).
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
thepostnewspaper.net
Beachcombing on the Texas Coast
One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
Click2Houston.com
This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair
HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
conroetoday.com
Crime Stopper of Houston Fugitive Friday - 11/04/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
This Texas city has one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country: report
There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.
