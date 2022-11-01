Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Mike Pence Participating in Major CNN EventNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee gives Trump more time to turn over subpoenaed documents
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Kearney Hub
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. "In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again,...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in pivotal midterm elections
Kearney Hub
Biden, the optimist, wrestles with election, other woes
WASHINGTON — It was his last stop of the day on a West Coast swing, a backyard fundraiser at a TV producer's home in Los Angeles, and President Joe Biden was telling the crowd how tough the past few years have been. He ticked off challenges: Technology that's made...
Kearney Hub
Biden pitchman hawks infrastructure, hope
ELM CITY, N.C. — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch...
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 11:33 p.m. EDT
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha. BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.
Kearney Hub
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:58 p.m. EDT
US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants. BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appellate court says a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing, because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman.” Wednesday’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Anita Green, who said the Miss United States of America pageant violated an Oregon state anti-discrimination law when it barred her from competing in 2019. Green is transgender and has competed in several pageants including Miss Montana USA and Ms. World Universal.
